Labor Day sales see the stellar Dell XPS 13 on sale for only $700

As part of its early Labor Day sales, Dell has reduced the fantastic Dell XPS 13 laptop to just $700. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for this lightweight and practical laptop in a while, saving you $150 on the usual price. In terms of great laptop deals, you can’t go wrong and we’re here to explain why it’s such a great deal.

For $700, the Dell XPS 13 offers the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 13.3-inch FHD screen which is also a touch display so you can get more tactile with your work as and when you need to.

The Dell XPS 13 is full of fantastic tweaks that make this a great portable device. It also helps make the Dell XPS 13 Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet. It only weighs about 2.7 pounds and it squeezes a 13.3-inch screen within an 11-inch form factor thanks to Dell cutting back on screen bezel space, so you can spend more time looking at the screen and less time staring at the surrounding frame. Other tweaks include an improved webcam which is smaller at only 2.25mm but better thanks to its use of a 4-element lens that provides a superior sharp image compared to other Dell laptops. It’s particularly useful if you take a lot of video calls for work or fun.

Besides being lightweight, the Dell XPS 13 also offers fantastic battery life. It promises up to 19 hours of use when using productivity apps like Word or Excel with just over 17 hours promised when streaming Netflix. Anything that means you won’t need to be near a power source so often is sure to be useful in a laptop like this, especially if you have a busy day ahead of you.

The Dell XPS 13 is ordinarily priced at $850 but right now, you can save $150 on the usual price, all as part of Dell’s early Labor Day reductions. This is the ideal time to upgrade your laptop and enjoy a superior and more portable experience than before. Be quick though. Dell states that availability is limited so this laptop won’t be available at this price forever.

