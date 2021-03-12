Dell is practically giving away the XPS 13 laptop this weekend

This can be the perfect time to get a new laptop, and right now there are some standout sales among these Dell XPS Deals. At the same time, the Dell XPS 13 is discounted so heavily at Dell this weekend that they’re practically giving them away. Right now, you can get $261 off the Dell XPS 13. It’s down to only $849 from its regular price of $1,110. It’s rare to see a Dell XPS 13 for under $1,000, but getting one for less than $850 is an incredible opportunity.

The smallest offering in the Dell XPS series, the Dell XPS 13 is a perfect travel partner at only 13 inches. At the same time, the Dell XPS 13 is an ideal everyday laptop for home, work, and on the go. It’s great looking, powerful, fast, and versatile — everything you want in a laptop that moves with you.

We love the screen on this XPS 13. At 13.3 inches, it boasts 8 million pixels of 4K Ultra HD resolution along with super-trim bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. What all this amounts to is an excellent visual experience for work, personal, or entertainment use. It’s also great at video calls, an ever-expanding part of our work days and social life. Zoom, Skype, and other video call apps work wonderfully with this version of the XPS 13, as Dell has moved the 7MP camera, which shoots in HD, to the top of the screen. You’ll find it at the center of the screen’s InfinityEdge display, giving you the best of possible vantage points.

And yet all this visual splendor isn’t a heavy drain on the battery. The Dell XPS 13’s battery lasts for 19 hours on a single charge (17 hours if you’re streaming your favorite content). And it comes out of the box with Windows 10 Home, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.1, so this machine arrives ready for use.

And the inner workings are just as impressive. The XPS 13 comes loaded with the lightning-fast 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor wit 8MB cache, up to 4.9 GHz speed, and four cores. This is backed up by a workable 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive, so you’re all set for multitasking. And yet this machine keeps its cool no matter how hard you push it, as dual fans and heat pipes keep the temperature of your XPS out of the zones where it might lag or stall. Taken altogether, this is an elegant, portable, powerful machine, and right now you can get it for next to nothing.

This is a great time to pick up a new laptop, especially with these amazing Dell XPS deals. And this weekend, at Dell, you can score a Dell XPS 13 for as low as $849. That’s $261 off from its regular price of $1,110 — a huge discount that you won’t want to miss.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations