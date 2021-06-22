  1. Deals
If you buy just one thing on Prime Day, make it this laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop among the Prime Day deals, you need to head over to Dell to get the best offer out there. Right now, you can snap up the new XPS 13 laptop for just $850, saving you $250 on the usual price. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, we love the Dell XPS 13 even then, but at $850, it’s the kind of deal that you really shouldn’t miss if you’re looking for a new laptop. As is always the case with Dell deals though, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited at this price and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The new Dell XPS 13 is a gorgeous looking laptop. Everything about it has been designed to look good with 100% of its enclosure sculpted by a CNC machining process to give it an elegant design and high build quality. Using an aluminum chassis means it’s stronger and stiffer than the magnesium or plastic seen with other laptops. Even its palm rest looks good thanks to the black model using carbon fiber, inspired by the aerospace industry, and the white model using a woven glass fiber palm rest. Despite such a classy exterior, it’s still 6% thinner than previous XPS models while remaining much more powerful, too.

That power is thanks to its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor under the hood along with 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for being productive while on the move, right down to a 13.4-inch FHD display with Anti-Glare technology. That’s the beauty behind the XPS 13. Everything about it has been well designed which is precisely why it tops our list of the best laptops. Hardly a surprise really for the company that also tops our best laptop brands list.

Ordinarily priced at $1,100, you can snap up this gorgeous and practical Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $850 right now but you’ll need to be quick. Dell has strictly limited stock at this price and once it’s gone, it’s gone. You don’t want to miss out on this awesome deal so hit the buy button now.

If you know you definitely want a new laptop, this is the time to shop. We’ve got all the best Prime Day laptop deals out there neatly rounded up so you can find the best offer for you. If you’re looking for a slightly different Dell XPS, we also have the best Prime Day Dell XPS deals so you can find the right specification or size for your needs. You won’t be disappointed by these offers.

