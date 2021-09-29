You won’t believe how cheap the Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

If you’re looking for the best student laptop deals, there are many things to consider before you make a purchase. You need a device that is powerful enough to handle any kinds of tasks you throw at it while also being light and sleek, so it’s easy to bring with you every day to class. When it comes to laptop deals that strike the perfect balance between power and portability, you can’t go wrong with Dell XPS deals. That’s why we’re thrilled to share one of the best Dell laptop deals with you. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on Dell’s website for just $750, which is a massive $300 off the standard price of $1,050. Make sure to get this deal as soon as you can.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best all-around laptops that you can buy right now. In fact, in our Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the best laptop you can buy,” and we meant it. This model is equipped with a powerful 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB m.2 solid-state drive. Its power makes it ready to take on virtually any everyday task, whether it’s creating complex sheets in Excel, working on your research paper, or browsing the web. It’s also exceedingly power-efficient, with a battery that lasts the entire workday at about 8.5 hours. The XPS series is known for being durable and sturdy while having a sleek and elegant design, with narrow, symmetrical bezels, a thin body, and brushed aluminum elements.

One of the elements that make the XPS 13 an ideal workhorse is its keyboard. It’s at just the right size to comfortably type on for extended periods, with a very satisfying clicking action that will have you breezing through your next report. There’s also a spacious glass touchpad with Microsoft precision enabled. If you plan to use it as a media consumption device after the workday is over, you’ll be satisfied with its sharp, 13.3-inch full-HD display rated for up to 500 nits of brightness, along with the reasonably loud stereo speakers. If you need a bigger display or external storage, you can plug your peripherals into one of the two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort functionality or the built-in microSD card reader.

No matter what your use case is – for school, the office, or everyday personal use – the Dell XPS 13 is a great, versatile device that can take your productivity to the next level. At its currently discounted price, picking this up is an absolute no-brainer. Right now, you can get this laptop on Dell’s website for only $750. That’s $300 off the original price of $1,050. This deal is only going to be around for another day, so make sure to click that “Buy Now’ button as soon as you can!

While the XPS 13 is an ideal laptop for basically anyone, Dell has plenty of other laptops that you might want to check out. You might be looking for a bigger screen or a dedicated graphics card. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best Dell laptop deals from all over the internet. You can check out some of our favorites below.

