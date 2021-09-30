  1. Deals
Dell is practically handing out the XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell XPS 13 on sale at Dell

Dell has long been one of the best names in computing, and right now it’s one of the best names in deals as well. Currently the Dell XPS 13 laptop is marked down from $950 to $750, a savings of $200. This deal on the XPS 13 laptop also offers free next day shipping and one year of premium support when purchasing directly from Dell. Make a move soon to get the Dell XPS 13 on your lap, as Dell is sure to run out quickly with a deal like this.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is a perfect computer for students, for professionals, and for evening binge watchers. We love the Dell XPS 13 laptop here at Digital Trends, giving it a perfect five-star review, as it offers an array of premium features for its price point. The 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display makes your movies sharp, your notes focused, and your presentations pop. The stylish aluminum design will turn heads at the coffee shop, and the small, 11-inch form factor will keep your backpack roomy.

Providing an amazing value even before this $200 markdown, the Dell XPS 13 laptop comes with a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and the speed of the 11th-generation Intel processor keeps your productivity moving forward with a click. Whether you are in search of a new laptop to keep up with your classes, to video chat with friends, to collaborate with colleagues, or to kick back with a movie, the Dell XPS 13 provides one of the best and most affordable computing experiences around, and should be a first consideration for everybody.

Marked down $200 to $750 with free next-day shipping at Dell right now, the XPS 13 laptop isn’t going to last long. With this discount and its long list of features, the Dell XPS 13 is an obvious steal. Act quickly to get yours today.

Other laptop deals

If the Dell XPS 13 isn’t quite for you but you’re still in the market for a Dell, shop our other Dell XPS deals and our other Dell laptop deals. We’ve also rounded up all of the best laptop deals on the internet if a brand outside of Dell best suits your needs. And, if you’re sold on a laptop deal and want to expand your computing experience with a little more screen real estate, check out all of the best desktop monitor deals we’ve chased down just for you.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$450 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,203 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo
