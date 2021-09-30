Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell has long been one of the best names in computing, and right now it’s one of the best names in deals as well. Currently the Dell XPS 13 laptop is marked down from $950 to $750, a savings of $200. This deal on the XPS 13 laptop also offers free next day shipping and one year of premium support when purchasing directly from Dell. Make a move soon to get the Dell XPS 13 on your lap, as Dell is sure to run out quickly with a deal like this.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is a perfect computer for students, for professionals, and for evening binge watchers. We love the Dell XPS 13 laptop here at Digital Trends, giving it a perfect five-star review, as it offers an array of premium features for its price point. The 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display makes your movies sharp, your notes focused, and your presentations pop. The stylish aluminum design will turn heads at the coffee shop, and the small, 11-inch form factor will keep your backpack roomy.

Providing an amazing value even before this $200 markdown, the Dell XPS 13 laptop comes with a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and the speed of the 11th-generation Intel processor keeps your productivity moving forward with a click. Whether you are in search of a new laptop to keep up with your classes, to video chat with friends, to collaborate with colleagues, or to kick back with a movie, the Dell XPS 13 provides one of the best and most affordable computing experiences around, and should be a first consideration for everybody.

Marked down $200 to $750 with free next-day shipping at Dell right now, the XPS 13 laptop isn’t going to last long. With this discount and its long list of features, the Dell XPS 13 is an obvious steal. Act quickly to get yours today.

Other laptop deals

If the Dell XPS 13 isn’t quite for you but you’re still in the market for a Dell, shop our other Dell XPS deals and our other Dell laptop deals. We’ve also rounded up all of the best laptop deals on the internet if a brand outside of Dell best suits your needs. And, if you’re sold on a laptop deal and want to expand your computing experience with a little more screen real estate, check out all of the best desktop monitor deals we’ve chased down just for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations