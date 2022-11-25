 Skip to main content
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal drops the laptop under $750

Lucas Coll
By
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Black Friday is here in earnest today, and if you’re in need of a new laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, retailers across the web are slashing prices on everything from toys to electronics, and that includes PC maker Dell. As one of the best laptop brands, it’s only natural that Dell would get in on the action, and it’s offering up one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen yet. Right now, shoppers can take a whopping $250 discount on the Dell XPS 13, which knocks the price of this awesome Windows ultrabook down to $749 for a limited time.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has long stood as one of the best laptops, and it’s ranked among our own top favorites for years now. Dell has kept it updated over the years, too, with this model being one of the newer refreshes. It sports a new look — gone is the silver-on-black chassis — along with some other improvements like a 13.4-inch display with its aspect ratio adjusted to 16:10 (something that’s quickly becoming the norm on laptops), Intel’s newer 12th-generation Core i-series processors, and super-speedy 5200MHz DDR5 RAM.

Not too much else has changed, though, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Dell XPS 13 was already one of the best laptops money can buy, and Dell didn’t need to shake up a winning formula too much. The new XPS 13 still boasts the sleek featherweight design, great built quality, and lovely InfinityEdge display of its predecessors (with the screen now having a 1200p resolution thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio). For hardware, this particular model runs on an Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), which are great specs for all-day productivity.

You also get the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and an energy-efficient processor means that you get up to 12 hours of battery life (we actually clocked more than 13 hours in our tests). That makes the Dell XPS 13 a great work machine for when you’re on the go, as you can enjoy good wireless connectivity and won’t have to hunt around too frequently for an outlet.

The Dell XPS 13 might be the ultimate Windows ultrabook, and it’s a true rival to the MacBook. Right now, Dell Black Friday deals let you score this one for just $749 after a $250 discount on its usual $999 MSRP, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve yet seen for this newer model.

