  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We haven’t seen Dell XPS 13 deals this good since Black Friday — up to $670 off

By

Now’s your chance to grab a Dell XPS 13 on the cheap. Both the 2019 XPS 13 and 2020 XPS 13 are seeing big discounts right now. You can currently snag the Dell XPS 13 (2019) for just $700 and the Dell XPS 13 (2020) for the low price of $1,230. That’s $350 and $670 off respectively. These are some of the best Dell XPS deals live right now so make sure to act fast. Dell tends to change up their deals daily which means you need to go shop for these XPS 13 laptops right now.

Dell XPS 13 (2019) — $700, was $1,050

Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Dell.com/Dell Technologies

The Dell XPS 13 (2019) has a 13.3-inch Full HD Infinity Edge display designed to make all your entertainment look clear, balanced, and blur-free. It also carries the powerful 10th Gen Intel Core processor and Windows 10 Operating System allowing you to multitask and stay productive all day long. You’ll also love the barely visible 4-element webcam. Always look great on all your Zoom happy hours with the Dell XPS 13. This XPS laptop carries an extended 19 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing you to easily use this laptop all day long. What’s more, its upgraded cooling system will keep your new gadget from ever overheating or acting up. Its thin, minimalistic modern design makes the Dell XPS13 one of the most affordable and powerful laptops currently on the market. Buy it now while stocks last.

Dell XPS 13 (2020) — $1,230, was $1,900

The new Dell XPS 13 (2020) has a 13.4-inch Ultra HD Plus Infinity Edge Touchscreen display, so you can not only stream all your favorite entertainment on this laptop, but you can also easily mark up emails or documents directly with a stylus. It carries the powerful Intel 10th Gen Core Processor plus Windows 10 Operating System. You get all of Dell’s best features, including a long 12-hour battery life and an advanced thermal design that keeps your laptop feeling cool to touch all day long. You also get newer features, including access to facial recognition software to easily log onto your laptop. Compared to the older model, the Dell XPS 13 (2020) features a large screen-to-body ratio, giving your laptop a sleeker look like never before. It also weighs below three pounds, so you can lug your new laptop around on your next long-haul trip. Snag the new Dell XPS 13 for just $1,230 right now before this deal expires.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Now’s the perfect time to buy a Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop and save $650

dell xps 13 touch deal february 2021

Dell slashed over $900 off the Precision workstation today – but hurry!

dell precision 3551 workstation deal february 2021 laptop

Hurry! Dell slashed an insane $650 off this Alienware gaming laptop today only!

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop (black)

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 laptops are discounted by $600 today!

asus vivobook 15 lenovo thinkpad t495s dell xps 13 microsoft surface laptop 3 deals labor day sales 2020

Take advantage of an unbelievable air fryer deal – only $60 at Best Buy

insignia air fryer deal best buy february 2021 digital

This Galaxy Buds deal at Amazon is so good we had to check twice

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on top of table with case

Hurry! Best Buy slashed this robot vacuum’s price by a massive $320 today

Neato Botvac D7 on stairs

We haven’t seen a Dell 2-in-1 laptop deal like this since Black Friday – save $779!

dell-latitude-13-3000-series-2-in-1

Garmin watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch prices slashed at Amazon today – but hurry!

samsung galaxy watch 3 review pocket

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for February 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for February 2021

best apple watch deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for February 2021

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c