Now’s your chance to grab a Dell XPS 13 on the cheap. Both the 2019 XPS 13 and 2020 XPS 13 are seeing big discounts right now. You can currently snag the Dell XPS 13 (2019) for just $700 and the Dell XPS 13 (2020) for the low price of $1,230. That’s $350 and $670 off respectively. These are some of the best Dell XPS deals live right now so make sure to act fast. Dell tends to change up their deals daily which means you need to go shop for these XPS 13 laptops right now.

Dell XPS 13 (2019) — $700, was $1,050

The Dell XPS 13 (2019) has a 13.3-inch Full HD Infinity Edge display designed to make all your entertainment look clear, balanced, and blur-free. It also carries the powerful 10th Gen Intel Core processor and Windows 10 Operating System allowing you to multitask and stay productive all day long. You’ll also love the barely visible 4-element webcam. Always look great on all your Zoom happy hours with the Dell XPS 13. This XPS laptop carries an extended 19 hours of battery life on a single charge, allowing you to easily use this laptop all day long. What’s more, its upgraded cooling system will keep your new gadget from ever overheating or acting up. Its thin, minimalistic modern design makes the Dell XPS13 one of the most affordable and powerful laptops currently on the market. Buy it now while stocks last.

Dell XPS 13 (2020) — $1,230, was $1,900

The new Dell XPS 13 (2020) has a 13.4-inch Ultra HD Plus Infinity Edge Touchscreen display, so you can not only stream all your favorite entertainment on this laptop, but you can also easily mark up emails or documents directly with a stylus. It carries the powerful Intel 10th Gen Core Processor plus Windows 10 Operating System. You get all of Dell’s best features, including a long 12-hour battery life and an advanced thermal design that keeps your laptop feeling cool to touch all day long. You also get newer features, including access to facial recognition software to easily log onto your laptop. Compared to the older model, the Dell XPS 13 (2020) features a large screen-to-body ratio, giving your laptop a sleeker look like never before. It also weighs below three pounds, so you can lug your new laptop around on your next long-haul trip. Snag the new Dell XPS 13 for just $1,230 right now before this deal expires.

