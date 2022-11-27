Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13

The Cyber Monday deals are finally here, and there’s a lot going on and a lot to choose from. Chief among them are Cyber Monday laptop deals, which will get you an amazing price on a new work, school, or play laptop — and if you’re lucky, maybe even a laptop that fits all of those activities. Wouldn’t you know it, we have just the option. Dell’s XPS 13 laptop, excellent for just about any purpose, is on sale right now for $250 off. Normally $1,000, it’s yours for $749 all-in, but this is a limited deal, which means it won’t last forever. You can shop the deal below or keep reading to learn more about the Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is a well-rounded Windows 11 option that’s great for casual use, work, and light play. Digital Trends’ own Luke Larsen called it “a true answer to the MacBook Air” in the Dell XPS 13 (2022) review. He also notes that it has an aggressive price, compact design, great battery life, and a comfortable keyboard, which is honestly not common to see in laptops of this size.

Inside is a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.4-inch Full HD display is non-touch and supports a 60Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1200 with a 500-nits brightness rating. HP’s InfinityEdge display technology means the bezels are super thin, if not nonexistent, providing a more immersive visual experience. Meanwhile, the 8GB of DDR5 5200Mhz dual-channel RAM is great for multitasking, and the 512GB NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) offers a good amount of room for games, content, and media.

Perhaps one of the best things about the Dell XPS 13 is that it’s super thin at 0.55 inches thick and lightweight at 2.59 pounds, so it’s incredibly portable, just what you want in a laptop. You could easily toss this into a day bag, handbag, or backpack or even carry it in your hands if you’re not traveling too far. Plus, the battery can be recharged in less than a half hour thanks to ExpressCharge technology, so you’re never without power.

Thanks to the current Cyber Monday deal, instead of paying the normal price of $1,000, you’re getting $250 off. That puts the final price at $749, but again, availability is limited, so when this deal is gone, it’s all gone for good. If you have any interest at all, we recommend shopping now or soon. While there are quite a few Cyber Monday laptop deals to go around, there’s nothing quite like this one out there.

