This Dell XPS 13 deal cuts the price to under $1,000

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell's best laptop for all around use. It's powerful, well built, and can get pretty cheap depending on what kind of internal components you pack inside it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has everything your average laptop user could need. It has nice, powerful components wrapped in a sleek but sturdy design, topped off with a gorgeous display. Let’s start with the internals. This model comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory. That processor isn’t top of the line anymore, but it has 10 cores, so it’s nothing to snub your nose at either. Paired with 8GB of RAM, it will keep things running fast and smooth as long as you stick to only a couple processes at once. The graphics card is an Intel Iris Xe, so it won’t be great for gaming, but it’ll work great for your average programs like web browsers and videos.

The display is where the Dell XPS 13 really shines. It’s set into an InfinityEdge display, so the bezels are incredibly thin, leaving nothing to distract you from the gorgeous screen. The display is a FHD+ screen, meaning it runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution. It’ll knock 1080p videos out of the park. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you do get some gaming going, or just want to watch fast-paced videos like action movies and sports games, you’ll notice how smooth the visuals are, with almost no tearing or lagging. It’s also nice and bright, running at 500 nits, so you won’t have to squint at the screen when you’re using it in brightly lit areas like coffee shops and offices.

Right now you can grab a Dell XPS 13 laptop for only $900, a $160 discount off its usual price of $1,059.

