Students and professionals alike need a reliable laptop now more than ever to avoid frustration when attending online classes and working from home. While there’s no shortage of laptop deals available, you’ll have to double check if the computers that you’re looking at will be able to keep up with what you do every day. If you’re still unsure what laptop to buy, the trustworthy Dell XPS 13 is among the currently available Dell XPS deals, with a $502 discount that lowers its price to $999 from its original price of $1,501.

The Dell XPS 13 will be able to run the latest apps for school and work without any slowdowns, even when multitasking, because it’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. You’ll no longer have to worry about the risk of apps hanging and crashing with this laptop, and you’ll also say goodbye to loading screens that take forever.

You’ll have more than enough space for your software and files with the Dell XPS 13’s 256GB SSD, and there’s enough time to finish your tasks while you’re away from an outlet with the laptop’s battery life of more than 12 hours when using productivity apps.

Whether you’re studying, working, or taking a break by enjoying shows on streaming services, you’ll enjoy the 13.4-inch Ultra HD+ touchscreen of the Dell XPS 13. The laptop’s thin bezels and 16:10 aspect ratio, which increases the size of the display without making its body larger, is part of why it’s tagged as the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021.

The Dell XPS 13 won’t let you down, whether you’re a student learning your lessons or a professional doing your jobs. Powerful and reliable laptops usually come with a premium price, but the Dell XPS 13 is currently available from Dell at $502 off, bringing its price down to $999 from its original price of $1,591 for a deal that may be too good for you to ignore. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you want to buy the Dell XPS 13 for a cheaper price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

