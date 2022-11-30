 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

If you’re going to invest in a laptop, the Dell XPS 13 should be one of your top options because it’s been a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops. One of the primary reasons is because of its sleek design, including virtually no bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is just 0.55 inches thick and weighs only 2.59 pounds, so you won’t have any trouble bringing it with you as you move around the house, switch desks in the office, or commute to different places.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t just look good — it performs well, too, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. With these specifications, you’ll be able to multitask between several apps without worrying about crashes. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so it’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it.

Related

Don’t tell Dell, but it looks like the computer manufacturer forgot to turn off its laptop deals for Black Friday because the Dell XPS 13 is still available for $749. That’s $250 in savings from its original price of $999, but you need to act fast because the offer may disappear at any moment. The deal’s availability is limited, so we don’t expect it to still be around tomorrow — if you like this price for the Dell XPS 13, and you want to get the laptop before the chaos of the holiday season, now’s the time to buy it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alienware Cyber Monday deals: Gaming laptops, PCs, monitors
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Microsoft Cyber Monday deals: Surface Laptop 5, Xbox Series S
Best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
The best Cyber Monday Keurig deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals
It’s Tuesday, and this $480 70-inch Cyber Monday TV deal is still live
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
This $100 Windows Cyber Monday laptop deal is still available
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.
The best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals