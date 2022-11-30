It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

If you’re going to invest in a laptop, the Dell XPS 13 should be one of your top options because it’s been a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops. One of the primary reasons is because of its sleek design, including virtually no bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is just 0.55 inches thick and weighs only 2.59 pounds, so you won’t have any trouble bringing it with you as you move around the house, switch desks in the office, or commute to different places.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t just look good — it performs well, too, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. With these specifications, you’ll be able to multitask between several apps without worrying about crashes. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so it’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it.



