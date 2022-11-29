 Skip to main content
Time is running out to get the Dell XPS 13 for under $750

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

Don’t worry if you missed the Cyber Monday laptop deals because there are still some offers that remain online, such as Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell XPS 13. You can buy the popular device for $749 instead of $999, but you’ll have to hurry because the limited-quantity deal is quickly selling out. There’s no major shopping event left on the calendar this year, so this may be your last chance to get the laptop for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

There has been a variant of the Dell XPS 13 in Digital Trends’ list of the best laptops for a while now, which speaks volumes about the long-standing quality and popularity of the device. It all starts with its sleek and compact design, and a gorgeous 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and nearly no bezels surrounding it. The Dell XPS 13 is just 0.55 of an inch thick and weighs 2.59 pounds, which makes it very easy to carry with you as you move around the house, office, or school.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t just look good, though. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide considers the sweet spot for most users. With these specifications, you’ll be able to multitask between several apps without any crashes or slowdowns. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using it as soon as it boots up. Giving you more control over your Dell XPS 13 is the Dell Performance software, which will let you select between four modes — quiet, ultra-performance, cool, and optimized — depending on your planned usage for each day.

Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase the Dell XPS 13 for $749, following a $250 discount to its original price of $999. Since most of the Cyber Monday deals of the same caliber are already sold out, we’re not expecting this limited-quantity offer to last long. If you want the laptop, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get it delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.

