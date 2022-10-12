Dell XPS 13 is under $750 in rival October Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which some are calling as the October Prime Day, introduced a second round of Prime Day laptop deals this year. Like most rival retailers, Dell responded with an event of its own to relaunch Dell Prime Day deals, which includes a $250 discount for the Dell XPS 13. The laptop is available in the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale for just $749 instead of its original price of $999, in a preview of what shoppers can expect from Dell for the upcoming shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The top spot of Digital Trends’ best laptops has belonged to different variations of the Dell XPS 13, which all share the characteristics of gorgeous design and powerful performance. It all starts with the laptop’s 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen, which is surrounded by very minimal bezels for an iconic design that other brands and devices have copied. It’s very thin and light, but it maintains durability so that you won’t have to worry about causing damage to the Dell XPS 13 when you take it with you to various places.

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 13 won’t have any trouble launching demanding programs and multitasking between several apps with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel iris Xe Graphics, which are paired with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as the sweet spot for most people. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which should provide enough space for all your software and documents, and Dell’s ExpressCharge technology that can recharge up to 80% of its battery in less than an hour.

Dell responded to Amazon’s Prime Day deals with discounts of its own, including an offer for the Dell XPS 13 that lowers its price by $250 to just $749, from its sticker price of $999. You don’t want to miss out on this bargain if you need a new laptop for work or school, as it’s one of the best in the market. You shouldn’t hesitate to push through with the purchase because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the markdown for the Dell XPS 13 — go ahead and finalize it.

