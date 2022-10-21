 Skip to main content
Grab this Dell XPS laptop while it’s $270 cheaper

Enjoy over 20% off one of Dell’s top laptops with this Dell XPS deal. This powerful device typically has a retail price of $1,170, but the XPS 13 Laptop currently has a discounted price of $900, saving you $270. When purchasing Dell laptop deals through the company’s website, buyers also receive free shipping, while Dell Rewards members receive 3% back in rewards on the purchase. This deal is automatically applied for you at checkout, so there is no promo code necessary.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is one of Dell’s slimmest laptops, but it’s packed with impressive technology. Along with the latest Windows 11 operating system, this device has a 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen display that’s surrounded by razor-thin bezels, giving you display space to work with. With the combination of the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD, you will have an ample amount of storage and processing power for a wide range of tasks.

With a weight of only 2.8 pounds, the XPS 13 is easy to carry around, while still having the durability of its larger counterparts. Featuring carbon fiber material for the palm rest, as well as a stain-resistant coating on the screen, this laptop will have protection against staining and small scratches. The touchscreen uses the Gorilla Glass 6, the strongest screen protection Gorilla Glass currently has to offer, providing optimal impact and scratch resistance.

Along with protection from external forces, safety is another factor that Dell emphasizes with this XPS laptop. When logging into the device, you have the option to either use the Windows Hello facial recognition or the fingerprint reader that’s built into the power button. Whichever option you choose, you will be able to log on to your device quickly and safely.

Dell has not given an expiration date for this clearance sale, so this deal could last for weeks or for a few days. It’s best to capitalize off laptop deals like this sooner rather than later, because the XPS 13 may never be at a price this low again. With a $270 discount and a $900 price, this deal is too good to not take advantage of.

