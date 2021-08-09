As we enter back-to-school and back-to-work season, Dell has been throwing some amazing deals our way — on laptops, desktops, and way more. Be sure to check out these Dell XPS deals and these Dell laptop deals, as well as these desktop computer deals. Right now, at Dell, you can score $200 off the 13-inch Dell XPS 13, as well as $200 off a Dell XPS desktop. Dell is one of the most reliable names in computing for good reason — don’t let these amazing deals pass you by.

Dell XPS Desktop — $799, was $999

Among our choices of the best desktop computers for 2021, the Dell XPS Desktop is a tremendously customizable PC that works at home as well as it does at school or the office. Along with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, they’ve added 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage to make this one powerful machine. More than just daily tasks, this is a desktop that can take on huge programs (like design and video editing) and allows for maximal multitasking. It’s built to work efficiently, too — it won’t overheat, thanks to its special airflow design, and there’s no lagging or freezing up when you need it most. And while it’s both sleek and compact, it has 10 USB ports, including four at the front, making it a dream for accessories. Possibly the best news: Dell has designed this machine to be incredibly easy to upgrade, with easy access to the computer’s internal components. If you need a dependable, powerful computer — at home, school, or work — it’s hard to go wrong with the XPS Desktop from Dell. Add a monitor from these desktop monitor deals, and you’ll be unstoppable.

13-inch Dell XPS 13 — $899, was $1,099

“The laptop endgame” is what we dubbed the small but mighty Dell XPS 13. Go inside this ultra-portable laptop to find the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of onboard memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are impressive specs, especially for a laptop this size — it’s only 15.88mm high, 302mm wide, and 199mm deep, and it weighs only 2.7 pounds. That’s as small as they get in this class! You’ll be absorbed in the 13.3-inch display screen with a four-sided InfinityEdge display, and as video calls take up more and more of the workday, you’ll be glad to know there’s an amazing HD webcam. There’s also killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10 (which can soon be upgraded to 11), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours. The connections are top-notch, too, with a USB-C port (which is great for charging and speedy file transfers) and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. This powerful, versatile, ultra-portable laptop is one of our favorites, and you can get $200 off right now at Dell.

