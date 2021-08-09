  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 13 laptop or XPS desktop? Here are today’s best deals on both

By

As we enter back-to-school and back-to-work season, Dell has been throwing some amazing deals our way — on laptops, desktops, and way more. Be sure to check out these Dell XPS deals and these Dell laptop deals, as well as these desktop computer deals. Right now, at Dell, you can score $200 off the 13-inch Dell XPS 13, as well as $200 off a Dell XPS desktop. Dell is one of the most reliable names in computing for good reason — don’t let these amazing deals pass you by.

Dell XPS Desktop — $799, was $999

Among our choices of the best desktop computers for 2021, the Dell XPS Desktop is a tremendously customizable PC that works at home as well as it does at school or the office. Along with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, they’ve added 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage to make this one powerful machine. More than just daily tasks, this is a desktop that can take on huge programs (like design and video editing) and allows for maximal multitasking. It’s built to work efficiently, too — it won’t overheat, thanks to its special airflow design, and there’s no lagging or freezing up when you need it most. And while it’s both sleek and compact, it has 10 USB ports, including four at the front, making it a dream for accessories. Possibly the best news: Dell has designed this machine to be incredibly easy to upgrade, with easy access to the computer’s internal components. If you need a dependable, powerful computer — at home, school, or work — it’s hard to go wrong with the XPS Desktop from Dell. Add a monitor from these desktop monitor deals, and you’ll be unstoppable.

13-inch Dell XPS 13 — $899, was $1,099

Dell XPS 13

“The laptop endgame” is what we dubbed the small but mighty Dell XPS 13. Go inside this ultra-portable laptop to find the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of onboard memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are impressive specs, especially for a laptop this size — it’s only 15.88mm high, 302mm wide, and 199mm deep, and it weighs only 2.7 pounds. That’s as small as they get in this class! You’ll be absorbed in the 13.3-inch display screen with a four-sided InfinityEdge display, and as video calls take up more and more of the workday, you’ll be glad to know there’s an amazing HD webcam. There’s also killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10 (which can soon be upgraded to 11), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a battery that lasts up to 14 hours. The connections are top-notch, too, with a USB-C port (which is great for charging and speedy file transfers) and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. This powerful, versatile, ultra-portable laptop is one of our favorites, and you can get $200 off right now at Dell.

More laptop deals

If the XPS series doesn’t have all you need, browse our roundup of the best laptop deals below.

Plus additional $100 off for students

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Late 2020 Model)

$900 $1,000
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,322 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

HP 15 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$399 $449
Grab a new HP laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for August 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Walmart Back-to-School Sale 2021: Save big on tech and essentials

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Best cheap smartphone deals for August 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for August 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Someone could be getting fired for this crazy Chromebook deal

HP 11-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best cheap lap desk deals for August 2021

best lap desk deals costway

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background

This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense TV on White Background