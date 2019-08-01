Share

August is an advantageous time to invest in a new laptop, as the summer savings seasons gradually gives way to back-to-school bargains across the consumer tech industry.

Digital Trends has declared Dell to be our favorite laptop brand, and its XPS series of notebooks and convertible laptops is especially noteworthy. Now, as summer slowly winds down, you can get a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,000, or a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,400, with savings of up to $200 and $310, respectively. These deals from Dell won’t last long, so act now before it’s too late.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

The Dell XPS 13 burst onto the scene in 2014 and has been a steady contender as a best-in-class laptop since. Dell dropped prices on the XPS 13 earlier this summer for the 4th of July, but this current deal has the laptop priced as low as we’ve seen in some time. Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop, the XPS 13 tips the scales at just 2.7 pounds, with a 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel Full HD display. The impossibly thin InfinityEdge bezel maximizes your screen size, and the top bezel includes the world’s smallest webcam at just 2.25mm, complete with a four-element lens to deliver sharp video in all areas of the frame.

On the inside, the Dell XPS 13 is flush with features that solidify its spot as a best-in-class laptop. Eighth-generation Intel Quad Core processors pair with the Windows 10 Home operating system to give the XPS 13 premium performance, and the proprietary Dell Power Manager allows you to customize acoustics, temperature, and performance with three preference-based modes. CinemaColor, CinemaSound, and CinemaStream combine to give the Dell XPS 13 an unrivaled picture, audio, and video experience. We could go on, but the bottom line is, this laptop is one of the best you can buy and should be on the radar of anyone interested in awesomeness.

Normally $1,200, the Dell XPS 13 is now just $1,000.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop

2-in-1 laptops aren’t for everyone, but if you’re among those looking for the best of both the laptop and tablet worlds, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a solid option. In a single chip, the XPS 15 houses powerful eighth-generation Intel Quad Core processors, in addition to custom Radeon RX Vega M discrete graphics and 4GB of dedicated high-bandwidth memory. The aforementioned Dell Power Manager enables custom performance options, while the built-in gyroscope and accelerometer can differentiate and adjust performance levels based on laptop or tabletop positioning.

To keep things cool, the Dell XPS 15 features Gore thermal insulation, ensuring your system will never overheat under high performance. Superior 400-nit brightness allows for optimized outdoor usage, and a nearly 16-hour battery life with Full HD means you’ll never be caught off guard when it comes to power. Simply put, the Dell XPS 15 is a compact, powerful 2-in-1 laptop, and among the best in its class at the current price.

Normally $1,710, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is now just $1,400.

