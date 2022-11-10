 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.

This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop

Different variations of the Dell XPS 13 have topped our list of the best laptops, and continuing this lineage of top-notch design and performance is the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Instead of the carbon-fiber-weave palm rests that were found in previous Dell XPS 13 models, the Dell XPS 13 Plus features a sleeker aluminum surface throughout. The touchpad and keyboard have also been redesigned, with the touchpad going invisible as it uses a haptic engine, and the keyboard utilizing an edge-to-edge design that minimizes lines and partitions. The function row of keys has also been replaced by capacitive touch buttons.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus retains the 13.4 screen with 16:10 aspect ratio as previous versions of the Dell XPS 13, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core 7 and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for running demanding apps or using the device for content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also features ample storage space with a 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, it’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it and press the power button.

Here’s one of the most attractive Black Friday laptop deals that you can shop right now — a $350 price cut for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, so you’ll only have to pay $1,349 for the laptop instead of $1,699. We’re not sure if Dell’s early Black Friday deals will be available through to the shopping holiday, so if you don’t want to leave things to chance, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t miss your chance to get this 65-inch Sony 4K TV for $580
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
It may not be the latest model, but this Apple Watch is $149 today
apple airpods pro watch series 3 deal amazon memorial day sales 2020 best smartwatches cd 2 720x720
Don’t wait until Black Friday to get this HP Chromebook for $79
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021
Walmart has the PS5 in stock right now, and anyone can buy it
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Sales to shop now
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.
Walmart Black Friday: Get this Samsung 85-inch TV at $500 off
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Black Friday deals just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021
The Best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021