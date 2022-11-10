This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop

Different variations of the Dell XPS 13 have topped our list of the best laptops, and continuing this lineage of top-notch design and performance is the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Instead of the carbon-fiber-weave palm rests that were found in previous Dell XPS 13 models, the Dell XPS 13 Plus features a sleeker aluminum surface throughout. The touchpad and keyboard have also been redesigned, with the touchpad going invisible as it uses a haptic engine, and the keyboard utilizing an edge-to-edge design that minimizes lines and partitions. The function row of keys has also been replaced by capacitive touch buttons.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus retains the 13.4 screen with 16:10 aspect ratio as previous versions of the Dell XPS 13, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core 7 and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for running demanding apps or using the device for content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also features ample storage space with a 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, it’s ready to roll as soon as you unbox it and press the power button.

Here’s one of the most attractive Black Friday laptop deals that you can shop right now — a $350 price cut for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, so you’ll only have to pay $1,349 for the laptop instead of $1,699. We’re not sure if Dell’s early Black Friday deals will be available through to the shopping holiday, so if you don’t want to leave things to chance, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer immediately.

