The Dell XPS 13 laptop is widely recognized as the most powerful in its class, and while you might find some interesting alternatives in these Dell XPS deals, it’s doubtful that you’ll find a discount as enticing. Right now, at Dell, you can miraculously save $750 on a new Dell XPS 13, which is discounted to a mere $950, all the way down from its regular price of $1,700. This is not a joke. This is not a test. Act now, and you can get nearly 45% off this top-tier laptop. They’re practically giving it away!

The new Dell XPS 13 is so hard to improve upon that our reviewers declared this was “the laptop endgame.” You will not find better performance in a laptop this size, at least not for under $1,000. And not only that, but it looks gorgeous too. The frame is nearly without bezels, and the screen is taller than before. Also, the connectivity is massively improved, as are the larger keyboard and touchpad.

What makes this laptop so impressively powerful? It’s absolutely loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 8GB of memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps. And then there’s the huge 256GB solid-state drive storage capacity. This translates to one mighty little machine. Add to this Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, an advanced cooling system, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, and you have the top laptop in this class.

And yet all that power fits into a very compact little machine. The elegant design of the Dell XPS 13 accommodates its lightweight status. It’s constructed with machine-milled aluminum for an exceptional build quality. The webcam is top-notch, with a four-element lens for better quality in dim lighting, and it has advanced noise reduction too. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports, not to mention a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

And the screen is beautiful, not to mention highly functional. The four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display provides a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2400) resolution. It’s anti-reflective, and the touchscreen is fast, responsive and a breeze to use. It’s a little miracle.

We rarely see the Dell XPS go on sale for more than a few hundred dollars off. Getting a new Dell XPS 13 for $750 off is not an opportunity you should let pass you by. Right now, at Dell, the Dell XPS 13 is only $950, all the way down from $1,700. That’s just an incredible deal that you won’t want to miss out on.

