Dell is practically giving away the XPS 13 touchscreen laptop today

There are a few things you need to keep in mind as you’re browsing through laptop deals, especially if you’re looking for a daily-driver device. You need something sturdy, robust, sleek, and made by a reputable laptop manufacturer. That’s why some of our favorite recommendations for laptop buyers are Dell XPS deals, which are well-balanced, no-compromise computers. That’s why you should check out one of the best Dell laptop deals on the brand’s website. Right now, you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 Touch for only $750, a massive $300 discount from the original price of $1,050. Hurry, because this sale ends very soon!

The Dell XPS 13 was already one of the best laptops you could get, and the touchscreen makes it even better. In our Dell XPS 13 review, we said that it “has been the best laptop you can buy for years.” This model takes the already incredible XPS 13 formula and adds a striking, full-width 13.3-inch touchscreen. It allows you to interact with elements on the screen while still maintaining the exceptional display quality that XPS laptops are renowned for. There’s also a responsive, clicky keyboard that you’ll love as soon as you start typing on it. Thanks to the flexibility in the control schemes, you’ll have a wonderful time taking notes, reading books, and browsing the web.

Powering the laptop is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a clock speed of up to 4.2GHz, 256GB of fast solid-state storage, and a high-speed 8GB DDR4x onboard memory stick.  This is more than enough power to run everything you need, from simple tasks like creating research papers to more complex work like creating large spreadsheets or even light multimedia creation. If you plan to take this with you daily, you’ll appreciate the all-day battery life and compactness that makes it easy to put into your backpack. This laptop also has fantastic connectivity, with the latest Intel Wi-Fi chipset, Bluetooth 5.1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for Displayport, input, and power delivery.

Whether you’re a student looking for the right class device or an on-the-go professional, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is an ideal laptop. This laptop is typically priced at $1,050, but you can get it on sale right now for only $750. That’s a discount of $300! This deal will end very soon, so click that “Buy Now” button before it disappears!

More Dell laptop deals

Are you looking for another Dell laptop deal? Maybe you need something with a bigger, 15-inch screen, or you need a device that’s more gaming-oriented. Don’t worry, because we’ve got that covered. We’ve compiled some of the best Dell laptop deals from around the internet below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,426 $1,455
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,080
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$490 $530
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of a handy touchscreen. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $256
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

