Dell XPS 13 laptops are so cheap it might be a mistake

Right now, at Dell, you can save $600 on a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Yes, you read that correctly. While there are some fantastic Dell XPS deals out there, it’s extremely rare to see a Dell XPS 13 selling for as low as $850, down from its regular price of $1,450. In fact, it’s so unbelievable, we had to check twice to make sure it wasn’t a mistake. Get over to Dell as soon as possible so you don’t miss out on this chance to save $600 on one of the best 13-inch laptops on the market.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we referred to it as “the laptop endgame” because this laptop really has everything you’ll ever need in a small-size portable computer. The performance is unmatched for a laptop of this size. The frame is nearly without bezels, and the screen is taller than before, sporting a 16:10 ratio. Also, the connectivity is massively improved, as are the larger keyboard and touchpad. We can’t say enough good things about this computer, which, on top of everything else, is gorgeously designed.

The compact, handsome design of the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop accommodates its lightweight status. It’s constructed with machine-milled aluminum and has an exceptional build quality. The webcam is top-notch, with a four-element lens for better quality in dim lighting and advanced noise reduction. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports, not to mention a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

As for the screen, the beautiful four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display provides a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2400) resolution within an anti-reflective touchscreen. And Eyesafe technology decreases harmful blue light, so this screen is easy on the eyes. Meanwhile, the touch technology is smooth, responsive, and incredibly easy to use.

Under the hood, we’re looking at a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 8GB of memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps. And then there’s the huge 256GB SSD storage capacity. There’s smooth streaming with Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, as well as dual fans to keep things cool and working well. And there’s a fingerprint reader as well as face recognition for security. Simply put, there is no more powerful laptop in this class than the Dell XPS 13 Touch.

It’s rare that we see a great laptop like the Dell XPS 13 go on sale for more than a few hundred dollars off, but right now, at Dell, the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is on sale for $600 off. You can score a brand-new 13-inch laptop, the most powerful in its class, for only $850, a huge discount from its regular price of $1,450. Don’t let this exclusive opportunity get away.

