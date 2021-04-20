If it’s time to buy a new laptop, there’s no shortage of laptop deals from various retailers that cater to any kind of budget. However, if you want a machine that combines style and performance in a package that’s worth every penny, you might want to look through Dell XPS deals. The Dell XPS 13, one of Dell’s most popular laptops, is currently on sale with a $520 discount that brings its price down to $980, from its original price of $1,500, for an offer that might be too good for you to refuse.

The Dell XPS 13 features the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, for snappy performance that won’t suffer from slowdowns when you’re multitasking between apps. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough space to keep your important files and install essential software.

When comparing the Dell XPS 13 to the Apple MacBook 13, the advantages of the Dell laptop include its InfinityEdge display, more powerful performance from the latest Intel processors, and better portability. In addition, the Dell XPS 13 offers a sleek, innovative design that makes it stand out, compared to the basic look of Apple’s laptops.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021, partly because it keeps setting the bar higher for its competitors. It even started the trend of thinner bezels around the screen in 2015. Dell implemented a 16:10 aspect ratio on the laptop’s 13.4-inch UHD+ display, for a larger screen without increasing the size of the machine, in addition to equipping a larger keyboard and touchpad.

Owning a reliable laptop is a must these days, and the Dell XPS 13 is a solid choice. With Dell’s discount for the laptop, you can spend less than $1,000 for a machine that doesn’t sacrifice form or function. The Dell XPS 13 is currently available at $520 off, lowering its price to $980 from its original price of $1,500. Stocks of the laptop are limited though, so if you want to take advantage of this unbelievable deal, you will need to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

