Yes, you read that right: Dell is currently selling — almost giving away — its Dell XP3 13 Touch Laptop, for $700 off. Even among some already stellar Dell XPS deals, this one is a standout; we had to check and make sure a discount of this size was not made in error. Right now, at Dell, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for only $1,200, a massive drop of more than 30% from its regular price of $1,900. Don’t let this one get away.

This is Dell’s Mighty Mouse: The smallest offering in the Dell XPS laptop series, the Dell XPS 13 packs a punch! At only 13 inches, this is the ideal travel partner. At the same time, the Dell XPS 13 is an ideal everyday laptop for home, work, and on the go. It’s great looking, powerful, fast, and versatile — everything you want in a portable computer.

When we say powerful, we’re not kidding. The XPS 13 comes loaded with the lightning-fast 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor with 8MB cache. This is backed up by an impressive 16GB of RAM and sizeable 512GB solid-state drive, so you’re all set for multitasking. And for graphics there’s Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics, which is top of the line.

And yet all that powerful machinery stays cool, as dual fans and a single heat pipe keep the temperature of your XPS 13 low enough to prevent lags or stalls. You can count on a seamless performance for your games and graphics programs, which will look amazing on the 13.4-inch screen, which has 4K Ultra HD+ resolution as well as an InfinityEdge display. And the touchscreen works beautifully; you’ll be blown away by how easy it makes browsing content, not to mention the ease it adds to your work projects. It’s also great at video calls, an ever-expanding part of our work days and social life — and the camera also acts as the machine’s security, recognizing your face to unlock the laptop.

And yet all this visual splendor isn’t a heavy drain on the battery. The Dell XPS 13’s battery lasts for up to 18 hours and 49 minutes hours on a single charge. Beat that!

If you’re looking to update your laptop, or even buy your first one, the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is an excellent option, especially right now when it’s $700 off. That’s right — we can’t believe it either — right now, at Dell, the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is down to $1,200 from its regular price of $1,900. Unbeatable!

