This Dell XPS laptop deal cuts over $500 off the price tag

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals that will get you a powerful and reliable machine for less than $1,000, look no further than Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. It’s yours for just $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450. You should hurry up if you want to avail this bargain though, as we’re not sure how long stock will last in this clearance sale. You may regret it if this deal goes offline before you’re able to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

You should never pass up on Dell laptop deals as it’s one of the best laptop brands, and that’s particularly true for the various forms of the Dell XPS 13, which has stayed on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops for quite a while now. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop features the device’s trademark streamlined design with excellent build quality and very narrow bezels surrounding its 13.3-inch touchscreen with 4K Ultra HD resolution. The display’s 16:10 aspect ratio, compared with the traditional 16:9, shows more information with less scrolling, maximizes the screen real estate, and increases the size of the palm rest.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop doesn’t just look good though, as it’s capable of keeping up with all of your daily tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. This amount of RAM is the recommended starting point in our guide on how much RAM you need, though you might want to bump that up to 16GB once you’ve saved up. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your documents and apps, including Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed so that you can start using the device as soon as it boots up.

Dell XPS deals are always in high demand, so before this one sells out, avail Dell’s $550 discount for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop that lowers its price to $900 from $1,450 originally. We don’t expect this offer to last long, so you should act fast and finalize the purchase as soon as possible. Click that Buy Now button to get your own Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for a bargain price of less than $1,000.

