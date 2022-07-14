Today’s Dell XPS laptop deal cuts $550 off the price tag

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out our best touchscreen laptop deals, may we take a moment to introduce you to the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally priced at $1,700, Dell is currently offering this lightweight laptop at the incredible discounted price of $1,150, giving a total savings of $550. At this lower price, you don’t want to miss bringing this laptop home and allowing it totally change your workflow and your life.

For students headed back to school, or even professionals working from home or on the go, a lightweight laptop is exactly the tool you need to get the job done. Out of all of the best Dell laptop deals, this deal from Dell may just may well be one of the best. The XPS 13 Touch Laptop has a three-sided Infinity Edge touchscreen, which means you get the real estate of a 13.3-inch screen with an 11-inch form factor and an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. You’ll see details you never knew were missing with its stunning FHD display. It’s gorgeous from every angle and features a new, smaller, and better webcam.

This is one of the back to school sales you won’t want to miss because the XPS is equal parts powerful and portable. It weighs only 2.6 pounds, but has the speed and intelligence of the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 512GB of solid-state storage. The Dell XPS 13 will boot in a matter of seconds, and you can multitask even using the most intense applications thanks to its 16GB of memory. Best of all, it’s Energy Star Certified and incredibly energy efficient, not to mention that it’s constructed from safer materials, free of cadmium, lead, and mercury. It’s recycle-friendly, meaning that 90% of the laptop’s parts can be easily reused or recycled.

Just because you missed out on Prime Day does not mean you’ve missed out on one of the best deals of the season. Grab your new Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop at this fantastic price of $1,150 today — a $550 discount– and go back to school or the office with confidence knowing you’ve got the right machine to get the job done.

