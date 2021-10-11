  1. Deals
Dell slashes XPS 13 laptop price to next to nothing with this deal

By
Dell XPS 13 Touch on White Background
Dell XPS 13

Buying a brand-new laptop can be a little bit intimidating. There are so many features to consider and so many laptop brands out there, you might have no idea where to start. When you’re browsing through different laptop deals, look for devices that are sturdy, powerful, and manufactured by a great laptop brand. That’s why we always recommend Dell XPS deals. These Dell laptop deals hit at the perfect balance of functionality and price for most computer buyers. There’s a massive sale on the Dell website right now — you can get a Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $750, a huge $300 off the original price of $1,050. You can learn more about this fantastic piece of tech below.

Every year, Dell XPS devices raise the bar for thin and light Windows laptops. In our most recent Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the laptop endgame” in reference to its nearly perfected design and feature set. This particular XPS 13 is equipped with powerful tech specs, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a clock speed of up to 4.2GHz, 8GB of high-speed LPDDR4x memory, 256GB of m.2 solid-state storage, and onboard Iris Xe graphics. These specs contribute to users’ smooth and effortless experience, with fast startup times and quick access to all of your essential files. Whether you’re browsing the web, copying a bunch of documents, or watching content on the gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display, you won’t notice any performance hiccups.

The display is also a touchscreen, which means you can quickly scroll through web pages, read PDF files, or navigate streaming services without using the mouse or trackpad. If you plan to use this laptop as a work or school device, you’ll be ecstatic about its amazingly efficient battery that lasts for the whole workday. It’s also remarkably lightweight at just 2.6 pounds, so you can chuck it into your backpack without causing needless strain on your back. If you want to bring this laptop outside, its aluminum body and clean aesthetics are very visually appealing.

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent laptop for just about anyone, and the current offer on the Dell website makes it even better. Right now, you can pick it up for just $750, which is a massive $300 off the standard price of $1,050. You won’t find many better deals than that for such a coveted laptop. This deal could end at any time, so make sure to hit that “Buy Now” button before it expires!

More Dell laptop deals

While the Dell XPS 13 is a great pick, you might be in search of a completely different laptop. Maybe you need something with a bigger screen or a dedicated GPU for gaming. In that case, you should check out some of Dell’s other laptop offers. We’ve put together some of our favorites for you below.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,455
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Quad HD Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 13 5310 offers just that and more. more
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$813 $985
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$490 $530
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of a handy touchscreen. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

