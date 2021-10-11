Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Buying a brand-new laptop can be a little bit intimidating. There are so many features to consider and so many laptop brands out there, you might have no idea where to start. When you’re browsing through different laptop deals, look for devices that are sturdy, powerful, and manufactured by a great laptop brand. That’s why we always recommend Dell XPS deals. These Dell laptop deals hit at the perfect balance of functionality and price for most computer buyers. There’s a massive sale on the Dell website right now — you can get a Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $750, a huge $300 off the original price of $1,050. You can learn more about this fantastic piece of tech below.

Every year, Dell XPS devices raise the bar for thin and light Windows laptops. In our most recent Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the laptop endgame” in reference to its nearly perfected design and feature set. This particular XPS 13 is equipped with powerful tech specs, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with a clock speed of up to 4.2GHz, 8GB of high-speed LPDDR4x memory, 256GB of m.2 solid-state storage, and onboard Iris Xe graphics. These specs contribute to users’ smooth and effortless experience, with fast startup times and quick access to all of your essential files. Whether you’re browsing the web, copying a bunch of documents, or watching content on the gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display, you won’t notice any performance hiccups.

The display is also a touchscreen, which means you can quickly scroll through web pages, read PDF files, or navigate streaming services without using the mouse or trackpad. If you plan to use this laptop as a work or school device, you’ll be ecstatic about its amazingly efficient battery that lasts for the whole workday. It’s also remarkably lightweight at just 2.6 pounds, so you can chuck it into your backpack without causing needless strain on your back. If you want to bring this laptop outside, its aluminum body and clean aesthetics are very visually appealing.

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent laptop for just about anyone, and the current offer on the Dell website makes it even better. Right now, you can pick it up for just $750, which is a massive $300 off the standard price of $1,050. You won’t find many better deals than that for such a coveted laptop. This deal could end at any time, so make sure to hit that “Buy Now” button before it expires!

While the Dell XPS 13 is a great pick, you might be in search of a completely different laptop. Maybe you need something with a bigger screen or a dedicated GPU for gaming. In that case, you should check out some of Dell’s other laptop offers. We’ve put together some of our favorites for you below.

