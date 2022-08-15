Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both over $400 off today

Dell is always a reliable source of discounts for both laptop deals and desktop computer deals. You can currently enjoy discounts of more than $400 for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop and the Dell XPS Desktop — you’ll just have to choose between the portability of a laptop and the upgradeability of a desktop computer.

Under the ongoing Dell XPS deals, the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is down to $1,150 after a $450 discount to its original price of $1,600, while the Dell XPS Desktop is available for $1,350 following a $431 reduction to its sticker price of $1,781. It’s unclear how long both of these deals will be available, so if either one of them catches your attention, you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase so that you wouldn’t miss the lower price.

The Dell XPS 13 has been on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops for a while now, and for good reason. The first thing you’ll notice with the laptop is its streamlined design with very narrow bezels surrounding the 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen. The display is maximized by powerful performance from the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered to be the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop also features a 512GB SSD for ample space to install all your necessary software, including Windows 11 Home that comes with the machine.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,350, was $1,781

Like its laptop counterpart, the Dell XPS Desktop is tagged in Digital Trends’ best desktop computers as the top option, partly because of its reasonable price considering the power that it packs with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good place to start for a desktop computer. The Dell XPS Desktop comes with a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD for storage, plus Windows 11 Home is pre-installed so that you can start using the computer as soon as you hook it up to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

