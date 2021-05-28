If you’re looking for a shiny new laptop then the Memorial Day sales are where you need to be looking. In particular, the Dell Memorial Day sale is now on and it brings with it a massive discount on the Dell XPS 13 laptop. Right now, you can snap up a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $949, saving you over $550 in the process. We can’t see there being a better time to snap up this fantastic laptop for considerably less than usual. Be quick, though. As is always the way with Dell sales, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Dell XPS 13 has been a big hit with us for a while thanks to its great design and well-considered specifications. That’s hardly surprising given Dell topped our list of the best laptop brands out there right now. In the case of this Dell XPS 13, it offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s an ideal set of specs for productivity focused work but it gets better. That’s because you get a 13.4-inch UHD screen, too. It’s rare to find 4K screens at this price, which reinforces why this is such a great deal. Extra pixels and a sharper image are always welcomed and ensure that everything on screen truly pops.

As well, you will get all the versatility of a Dell XPS 13 laptop such as a screen that uses the latest Corning Gorilla Glass so it is impact and scratch resistant, along with a larger touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard, too. It has a superior webcam to previous XPS laptops, too, proving to be smaller yet with far better lenses than elsewhere. It’s a thinner design as well, meaning you have less to carry around without missing out on key performance.

Ordinarily priced at $1,500, this Dell XPS 13 is down to just $949 for a limited time only as part of Dell’s Memorial Day sale. Stock is strictly limited so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get in on the action. We’re confident you won’t be disappointed when you do.

