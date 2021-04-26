Spring is all about renewal, and this can be the best time of year to revamp your home or work laptop situation with a new laptop from these Dell laptop deals. In fact, right now, at Dell, you can take advantage of massive discounts on four great laptops to choose from: The XPS 13 Touch Laptop, the XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop, the G7 Gaming Laptop, and the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop. No matter your needs — gaming, work, a home computer, a travel laptop — there’s a Dell laptop that’s right for you. Check them out:

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $850, was $1,450

A little powerhouse, this is as much laptop as you’re going to find in a 13-inch size class. Gorgeously designed and lightweight, the XPS 13 has exceptional build quality, with a top-notch webcam featuring a four-element lens. Unlike previous versions, there are not one but two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity. The screen boasts a beautiful, four-sided InfinityEdge 13.4-inch display with Eyesafe technology. Meanwhile, the touch technology is smooth, responsive, and incredibly easy to use. Under the hood, we’re looking at a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 8GB memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps, not to mention 256GB of SSD storage. Add to this a fingerprint sensor for security, Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours, and there’s not much else we can brag about. Simply put, there is no more powerful laptop in this class than the Dell XPS 13 Touch.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,400, was $2,100

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop adds entire new dimensions to what we think of as “versatility.” If you’re looking for the performance and power of a laptop with all the fun and ease of a tablet, this could be the laptop for you. This laptop has a durable 360-degree hinge, which lets you bend its screen in ways no other portable computer can compare with. You have a standard laptop mode but also tent and tablet modes, which can be ideal for watching, reading, presenting, or collaborating. It’s powered by an 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Processor, backed up by 16GB of RAM as well as a 1TB solid-state hard drive. You’ve got Intel Iris for graphics, HDR 400 certified display and a special cooling system to make sure its operations stay nimble. To top it off, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop is equipped with an HDMI port as well as a microSD card reader, a USB-3 slot, and a USB-C slot so that all your transfers will be lightning fast and you’re equipped for anything, whether it’s work or connecting to your TV or other devices.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,484, was $1,565

Something you’ll love about this gaming laptop: It doesn’t look like a gaming laptop. It looks like your everyday portable business computer, but its build is surprisingly solid. While its exterior is mostly plastic, it’s sturdy, well built, and reasonably light, weighing in at 5.6 pounds and measuring only 0.89 inches thick. Once we look inside is when things really start to get exciting. It boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, which will provide plenty of heft for all your games. This is substantiated by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. When it comes to graphics, you’ll be stacked with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti chip, which is plenty powerful. And while the G3 15’s display might be a little dull and its keyboard a little shallow, this laptop’s power and speed with games make up for those details in a big way (especially at this price) . Look good and play hard with the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop.

XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,500, was $1,950

Like it’s smaller cousin, the XPS 13, the 15-inch version of the XPS is powerful, practical, and an all-around versatile laptop. Think of this just like the XPS 13, but bigger in every way. Let’s start with the screen, which presents 15.6-inches of InfinityEdge Touch, 4K UHD brilliance, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-reflective technology. It’s really something to behold and will bring you all your apps and content in the clearest quality possible. Under the hood, we’re looking at a 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a heavy-duty engine with eight cores and 16 threads. Then there’s 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive plus a battery that’s capable of handling all this power, offering up to 14.5 hours on a single charge. And the connectivity of this machine will set you up for even more power: A Thunderbolt 3 multiuse port means speedy charging and file transfers at 40Gbps (there’s also USB as well as HDMI slots). A great-looking powerhouse, the XPS 15 Touch Laptop is ready for anything you can throw at it.

