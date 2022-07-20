 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops all have massive discounts today

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re looking for some great Dell XPS deals, then you’re in luck, as Dell has some great discounts on all the major XPS sizes, so you can get exactly what you need in terms of budget and specs.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $1,150, was $1,700

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Starting off, we have the lightweight and easy-to-carry XPS 13 touch with a 13.3-inch UHD screen with a 60hz refresh rate, giving you a pretty nice viewing and touch experience. Below that is the 11th-gen Intel i7-1165G7, a mid-to-high tier CPU that should easily handle most tasks that you throw at it, including productivity and editing work, so it’s impressive they got it in there. RAM is also an excellent 16GB, which should be more than enough for most people, even power users, while storage is also reasonably good at 512GBs, which is impressive for its size. The whole thing weighs around 2.7 pounds and is just 0.62 inches thick, so it’s ultra-thin and very portable if you’re always on the go.

XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,600, was $2,300

Two Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptops sit back to back.

If you’re looking for something with a big screen, great specs, and that’ lightweight, this is one of the Dell Laptop deals you want to go for, as it has a 15.6-inch screen with a 3456×2160 resolution, OLED panel, and a peak brightness of 400nits. Under the hood, you get an 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, a similar CPU to the XPS 13 touch, so you’re still getting a lot of processing power along with your larger screen real estate and shouldn’t have too many issues running things. RAM mirrors the XPS 13 as well, giving you 16 GB and, although slightly slower, shouldn’t have a visible impact, and as for the storage, it’s the same with a 512GB SSD.

New XPS 17 Laptop — $1,749, was $1,949

Dell XPS 17 half closed on a white background.

The final entry in these laptop deals is the massive XPS 17 laptop, which comes with a 17-inch FHD screen, a lower resolution than the previous entries (though that contributes to keeping the price down), and on the bright side, it can hit 500 nits of peak brightness. The CPU is a 12th-gen Intel i5-12500H, a lower tier CPU than the i7s from above, but not by a massive amount, and it should still handle most tasks relatively easily; plus, it does keep the cost down as well. RAM and storage mimic the other XPS laptops with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, both more than enough for most folks.

