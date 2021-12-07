We can’t believe today’s Dell XPS 13, XPS 17 laptop deals

If you’re on the hunt for the best laptop deals to use as a daily driver for the upcoming new year, you should consider a few things. You need a laptop that’s sturdy, reliable, fast, and comes from a great brand. That’s why we’ve been so adamant that Dell XPS deals provide the best balance of form, functionality, and value for most people. They’re excellent laptops that offer plenty of versatility and are great for just about anyone, whether they’re a college student or a small business owner. On top of that, many XPS models are also touchscreen laptop deals, which offer tons of added flexibility.

If you’re interested in picking up one of these Dell laptop deals, you should keep a close eye on Dell’s website. This is the perfect time to get a new laptop with these incredible deals available right now, all of which offer holiday shipping in time for Christmas. If you’re looking for a compact ultrabook, you should check out this offer on the Dell XPS 13 Touch. This device is on sale right now for just $980, which is $420 off the regular price of $1,400. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something with more size and power, you can get a Dell XPS 17 bundle with a 1-year accidental damage warranty and a Blue Yeti Nano Microphone for only $2,000. That’s $489 off the standard price tag of $2,489. Keep reading to learn more about these great laptops.

Dell XPS 13 Touch — $980, was $1,400

When we wrote our Dell XPS 13 review, we called it “the best there is” and a virtually perfect laptop for basically any use case. Everything we said is true for this Dell XPS 13 Touch, which adds a touchscreen to an already amazing laptop. Under the hood, this laptop is packed with powerful specs for its size, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, and 512GB of solid-state storage. That’s an absolute beast of a setup that will chew through any task you throw at it, whether it’s working on a large spreadsheet on Excel or working on a massive research paper with dozens of tabs open in Chrome. On top of that, the Dell XPS 13 is a beautifully designed device. At the front, you have a gorgeous 13.3-inch 1080p touch display with fantastic color accuracy and thin bezels. It also has one of the best keyboards for an ultrabook of this size, coupled with a large touchpad for maximum productivity on the go. The body has a thin, compact form factor that’s easy to slip into your backpack or briefcase.

Best of all, you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 Touch right now on Dell’s website for a massive discount. It’s available for just $980, which is $420 off the regular price of $1,400. Availability is limited, so hit that “Buy Now” button before this deal disappears completely!

Dell XPS 17 Bundle — $2,000, was $2,489

If you’re a content creator, this Dell XPS 17 Bundle offers incredible value. Along with the powerful laptop, you’ll get one year of accidental damage warranty and a Blue Yeti Nano Microphone, which is perfect for streaming, voice recording, or podcasting. In our Dell XPS 17 review, we called it “unrivaled in extra-large, powerful laptops” because of its ability to replace a full-sized workstation while still retaining its portability. This particular configuration is equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of dual-channel memory, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The dedicated GPU means this laptop can handle all kinds of highly intensive tasks, including video editing, animation, and even gaming, without breaking a sweat. The 17-inch anti-glare 500-nit display offers plenty of space to watch movies or play the latest titles. This laptop also offers fantastic connectivity, with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports that support power delivery and DisplayPort for external displays. The Dell XPS 17 also has the same excellent keyboard and touchpad as its younger siblings in the line, so you can do plenty of productive work.

Right now, you can pick up the Dell XPS 17 bundle for only $2,000, which is $489 off the regular price of $2,489. They’re also offering express delivery, so you can get it in time for the holidays. Hit that “Buy Now” button to pick up this ultra-powerful device before Dell runs out of stock!

