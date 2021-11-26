We’ve just seen the best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal out there right now with a huge $500 off the stylish and premium range Dell XPS 15. Normally priced at $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 at Dell. If you’re looking for one of the best Black Friday laptop deals and you have money to spend, this is easily one of the pick of the bunch. It’s just one of the many best Black Friday deals out there at the moment.

Today’s best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

High-end specifications

Looks fantastic

Great display

Ideal for productivity focused workers as well as gamers

The new Dell XPS 15 laptop is a dream to use. Expertly designed from one of the best laptop brands, it offers an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for a classy and highly efficient productivity machine. It even has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 that means you can play plenty of the latest games, even when you’re trying to look busy with your work. That’s further helped by its 15.6-inch full HD display that offers InfinityEdge technology so it’s practically devoid of bezels. You can spend more time focusing on the screen than the exterior of your laptop.

Other features include fantastic colors and contrast, plus Eyesafe technology so your eyes are protected from harmful blue light while you work. Its brightness is able to work just as well outdoors as it is indoors too.

Designed in a practical way while still being extremely powerful, the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a fantastic device for mostly everyone. Reduced to just $1,500, down from $1,900, this is a great time to treat yourself to a new and more powerful laptop.

Should you shop this Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Generally, Cyber Monday works as a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals. That typically means you won’t see anything better if you wait. Worse, there’s no guarantee that this sweet Black Friday deal is still around by Cyber Monday. In particular, Dell deals tend to end fast and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Remember — you can always cancel your purchase if you change your mind or even return the item if it’s too late and it’s already been dispatched. Buy today so you don’t miss out on a great bargain!

