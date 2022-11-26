Black Friday is officially over and Cyber Monday is just days away, and there are already tons of great Cyber Monday deals out there, including for the Dell XPS 15. This laptop, which usually starts at $1,899, is still down to just $1,399. That’s $500 off! Plus, when you buy through Dell you’ll get the shipping absolutely free, so no tricks on this deal, just a very modern laptop at a steep discount. This particular deal was a Black Friday deal that is still around even after that sale has ended. So there’s no guarantee it’ll stick around for much longer. In fact, over 40% of these discounted laptops have already been claimed, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to snag one for yourself.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is ranked among the best 15-inch laptops in the world right now, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s got a thin body that is easy to tuck into backpacks, large purses, and briefcases. But, within the thin shell is great power. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of RAM, this isn’t just a computer to buy because you want something to lug around with you. In fact, in Dell’s own words, the Dell XPS 15 is a computer “created for creators” backed by Nvidia and Studio Drivers designed to boost Adobe and Autodesk performance.

There’s a lot more that brings the Dell XPS 15 into the future than just some RAM and drivers, though. For one, look at the Wi-Fi 6-enabled wireless, named “Killer” by Intel. If you’re fortunate enough to already have a Wi-Fi 6 router, you’ll know the extreme power of this next-gen tech, but even if you don’t you’re getting a futureproof laptop that will serve your internet needs for years to come. When we compared the Dell XPS 15 vs. Apple’s MacBook Pro 16, we found that the Dell XPS 15’s double-anodized chrome body was stronger and more difficult to scratch. In other words, this is a laptop that should age better than you would otherwise expect.

To get your own Dell XPS 15, be sure to buy now while this deal is still in effect. This is a $1,899 laptop brought all the way down to $1,399. That’s $500 off and a fantastic deal.

