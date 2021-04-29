It’s not difficult to find laptop deals that will meet your requirements and fit your budget, but not all of these offers can compare to Dell XPS deals. If you’re on the hunt for a stylish and powerful laptop, you should consider the Dell XPS 15, which is available from Dell with a $450 discount to bring the machine’s price down to $1,500, from its original price of $1,950.

The first thing you’ll notice on the Dell XPS 15 is its 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen, which looks even larger due to its very thin bezels, similar to its smaller counterpart, the Dell XPS 13. The display’s 100% Adobe RGB color shows a wider range of hues, and its 500-nit brightness always lets you see what’s on the screen, even when you’re outdoors.

The screen can only display what the laptop can handle, and in terms of performance, the Dell XPS 15 won’t disappoint. Powering the laptop are the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, so you’ll have no trouble running the latest apps. You won’t even experience any slowdowns when you’re multitasking. The laptop also offers a 512GB SSD for storage, so you’ll have a lot of space for your software and files.

The Dell XPS 15 looks sleek, but it’s not a delicate machine. The laptop’s chassis is durable because it’s cut from a single block of aluminum, and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protects the screen. It’s also built to withstand long hours of usage, with a carbon fiber palm rest that will always stay cool to the touch, even when you maximize the promised battery life of more than 9 hours of streaming on the 4K display.

The importance of owning a reliable laptop continues to grow, so you’ll be wise to invest in a machine like the Dell XPS 15. You don’t have to pay full price though, as Dell is selling the laptop at $450 off, lowering its price to $1,500 from its original price of $1,950. Stocks of the Dell XPS 15 may run out quickly because of this special deal, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

