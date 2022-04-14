The Dell XPS 15 laptop is $600 off right now

If you’ve been looking for great Dell XPS deals, this one discounting the Dell XPS 15 is pretty great, especially considering that the XPS line of laptops is some of the thinnest and best performing on the market. Dell has discounted this version down to $2,289 from $2,895, a whopping $606 discount, so it’s the perfect opportunity to pick one up if you’re in the market for a thin and powerful laptop.

It’s quite surprising to see a GPU on a laptop this thin, but the Dell has managed to insert an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, which, while not the most powerful GPU out there, does mean that you can game on it as well as get some graphic design and video editing work done. Paired with that is a powerful 11th-gen Intel i9-11900H, one of the best CPUs on the market and should easily shred productivity apps and certain types of editing software, like for music production, and help with graphic design and video editing work as well. We also appreciate the 15.6-inch 3456 x 2160 resolution display billed as “3.5K,” especially since it’s an OLED touchscreen.

The rest of the internal specs include a massive 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, which should be more than enough for most use cases, but we’d still suggest looking at our external hard drive deals to supplement the internal storage, especially if you game. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, so it’s future-proof and provides some of the best wireless connectivity you’re likely to find. As if that weren’t enough, the laptop also has a full-sized v6 SD card reader.

Coming in at a thickness of just 0.71 inch, the Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the thinnest and most powerful laptops you’re going to find around. And with this current deal at Dell bringing it down to $2,289 after a savings of $606, it’s a great deal. Of course, if that’s a bit too pricey for you, we do have some other laptop deals you can look at.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations