We’ve sung plenty of praises about Dell’s XPS laptop line, especially when it comes to the cost-effectiveness of these computers. These laptops are powerful, well-designed, and are packed with features that help you maximize your productivity. So if you’re looking around for 15-inch laptop deals, you can’t go wrong by picking up a Dell XPS 15 — especially right now. There’s a fantastic deal on the Dell XPS 15 now on Dell’s website, bringing the price down to just $1,500. That’s a massive $400 off the regular price of $1,900. That’s an absolute steal of a price; this is one of the best Dell XPS deals you can find right now. Keep reading to find out why this is the laptop deal you can’t miss.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 15 last year, and everything we said in that review still applies today. No matter what kind of professional you are, you won’t find a Windows laptop that’s as well-balanced and cost-effective as this one. The first thing you’ll probably notice is the screen, which is a beautiful, 16:10 full HD panel with striking colors and contrast. The aspect ratio gives you plenty of room to multitask and get all of your tasks done, while the anti-glare coating and 500 nits of peak brightness let you see the screen clearly in any environment. This Dell XPS 15 is also mighty under the hood, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a speedy 512GB SSD for storage. That ensures a smooth experience, whether you’re opening a massive Excel file or browsing intensive websites.

As with every Dell XPS, the keyboard and trackpad are excellent performers, with enough comfort to use for extended periods. However, if you want to kick back and play some games at the end of a hectic workday, this Dell XPS 15 also works as a great gaming laptop. It has a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of VRAM, enough to run most modern triple-A titles at a smooth 60FPS on decent settings. If you plan to game online, you’ll have help from the killer Wi-Fi 6 network card, or you can connect to Ethernet via USB-C thunderbolt. Speaking of which, the two Thunderbolt ports have excellent versatility — you can use them for charging the laptop, hooking up a monitor via DisplayPort, or even connecting an external GPU.

If you have your eye on this laptop, you need to act fast. Right now, you can pick up the Dell XPS 15 on the Dell website for just $1,500, which is a massive $400 of the regular price of $1,900. Dell is notorious for deals that end abruptly, so hit that Buy Now button before they completely run out!

