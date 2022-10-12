Save $500 on Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival for Prime Day

The price of the Dell XPS 15 is down to $1,399 in the Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale, which was launched in response to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. With Amazon bringing back its Prime Day deals, the Dell Prime Day deals showed a preview of the offers on Black Friday, including a $500 discount on the Dell XPS 15’s original price of $1,899. You’ll want to make the purchase for the laptop now instead of waiting for the shopping holiday though, as there’s no telling how much stock Dell has left of the popular device.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

There’s a lot of power behind the Dell XPS 15, which is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’re planning to dabble in higher-end gaming or engage in graphic design work. With these specifications, the Dell XPS 15 matches up to the best laptops, and it can certainly provide a boost to your productivity for work or school. It will be a reliable companion even when you’re on the go, as the Dell XPS 15 promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Dell XPS 15, which is often compared with Apple’s MacBook Pro, isn’t all about performance though. The laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD+ screen not only looks gorgeous, but it also minimizes distractions with its very minimal bezels. It’s light but durable, so you don’t have to worry that it will get damaged when you take it with you to different places. For your convenience, the laptop’s 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start using and customizing the laptop as soon as it arrives.

There’s no shortage of Prime Day laptop deals from Amazon, but it will be tough to beat Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 15. After a $500 price cut, you’ll only have to pay $1,399 for the powerful machine, instead of its sticker price of $1,899. You better hurry if you want to take advantage of this early Black Friday deal though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got before it disappears.

