If you’re looking for some laptop deals, one of the best Dell XPS deals you’ll come across is over at Dell today. The Dell XPS 15 touch laptop is a massive $770 off at Dell, dropping its price all the way down from $2,800 to an impressive sale price of $2,030. This Dell XPS 15 is loaded with specs and features, and to top it all off, it even comes with free next-day delivery, so you can be creating, binge-watching, and crafting presentations on a brand new laptop as soon as tomorrow.

While we think the Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop you can buy, this Dell XPS 15 is so loaded with specs that it makes an already great laptop even more impressive. It’s the perfect tool for photographers, video editors, and content creators, as it brings more power to the creative party than most laptops are capable of. This Dell XPS 15 is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card its own 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of super-fast memory. These all combine to push creative projects through to the finish line and to give anyone from content creators to musicians the power they need to get real-time playback of high-quality video, audio and photo edits in their digital work environments.

And speaking of high-quality playback, the Dell XPS sports a stunning InfinityEdge display, which allows you to take advantage of the superior dynamic range of HDR video, whether you’re editing it or watching it on your favorite streaming service. 3D sound in the Dell XPS 15 provides an immersive experience for both content creators and content consumers. And even with all of that power, the Dell XPS 15 doesn’t sacrifice much on efficiency. It includes Dell Power Manager with adaptive performance, which monitors the work you’re doing and changes the power of the CPU to give you optimized performance and less battery drain when you aren’t able to be plugged into an outlet, allowing the Dell XPS to last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge.

Whatever kind of professional you may be, this Dell XPS is loaded up and ready for you. It’s currently marked all the way down to only $2,030 at Dell, a savings of $770 from its regular price of $2,800, and free next-day delivery is included with your purchase.

