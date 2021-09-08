Dell XPS 15 laptops are $500 off right now — but hurry!

Whether you’re a professional who’s looking at laptop deals to use for work, or a parent who’s searching for student laptop deals for your child in preparation for the new school year, you can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals. For powerful and dependable machines, you should aim to buy from the Dell XPS deals, which currently include this $500 discount for the Dell XPS 15 that brings the touchscreen laptop’s price down to just $1,450 from its original price of $1,950.

The Dell XPS brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, where we speak highly of the quality that you can expect from the Dell XPS 15. The laptop is powered by the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so it’s capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease. It also features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K UHD resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors while you work on presentations, browse the internet, and watch online content.

With a 512GB SSD for storage, you have ample space for all your essential software and files for work or school, and with a battery life that lasts more than 9 hours when streaming, you have enough time to plug it in to recharge. Meanwhile, the durable chassis of the Dell XPS 15, which is cut from a single block of aluminum, combines with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on the screen for maximum protection of the laptop.

Professionals and students who want a laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks should go for the Dell XPS 15. The laptop is an even more attractive option with Dell’s $500 discount, which lowers its price to $1,450 from its original price of $1,950. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. To secure your own Dell XPS 15, don’t waste time — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

