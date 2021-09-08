  1. Deals
Dell XPS 15 laptops are $500 off right now — but hurry!

Whether you’re a professional who’s looking at laptop deals to use for work, or a parent who’s searching for student laptop deals for your child in preparation for the new school year, you can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals. For powerful and dependable machines, you should aim to buy from the Dell XPS deals, which currently include this $500 discount for the Dell XPS 15 that brings the touchscreen laptop’s price down to just $1,450 from its original price of $1,950.

The Dell XPS brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best laptops, where we speak highly of the quality that you can expect from the Dell XPS 15. The laptop is powered by the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so it’s capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease. It also features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K UHD resolution, for sharp details and vivid colors while you work on presentations, browse the internet, and watch online content.

With a 512GB SSD for storage, you have ample space for all your essential software and files for work or school, and with a battery life that lasts more than 9 hours when streaming, you have enough time to plug it in to recharge. Meanwhile, the durable chassis of the Dell XPS 15, which is cut from a single block of aluminum, combines with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on the screen for maximum protection of the laptop.

Professionals and students who want a laptop that will be able to keep up with the most demanding tasks should go for the Dell XPS 15. The laptop is an even more attractive option with Dell’s $500 discount, which lowers its price to $1,450 from its original price of $1,950. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. To secure your own Dell XPS 15, don’t waste time — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

Dell’s discount for the Dell XPS 15 is very tempting, but there are other offers out there for Dell XPS laptops. If you’d like to take a look around to compare, we’d like to help you out. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$833 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
4K TOUCH DISPLAY

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,544 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,708 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,113 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
