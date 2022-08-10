Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival just got a massive $730 price cut

If you’re looking for great performance and good looks, we’ve found one of the best laptop deals for your needs. Available at Dell right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop for $1,568, saving you a huge $732 off the usual price. One of the most appealing laptops around right now, this is a great opportunity to save big on something that will sustain you for a long time to come. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop

Dell laptop deals aren’t exactly hard to come by but you don’t see such considerable savings every day. In the case of the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop, you’re getting one of the best laptops around. The system offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Extensive storage is always great for saving all your files but it’s the fast processor and high amount of memory that means multitasking and opening new apps will be super speedy. It’s the kind of performance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and particularly benefits anyone who has a busy working life.

Alongside that, the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop has a 15.6-inch 3.5K screen with a resolution of 3456 x 2160. That’s plenty of room to see what you’re doing with an OLED panel ensuring that colors really pop on screen no matter what you’re working on or watching. In addition, of course, it’s a touchscreen so it’s great if you want to get more hands-on with what you’re doing. Anti-reflective coating plus 400 nits of brightness means it looks great in any weather or lighting condition, too. The display also has an edge-to-edge view so it looks great taking up less room than you would think.

With extra features like the ability to reduce harmful blue light emissions and an advanced thermal design that means no risk of overheating, the Dell XPS 15 Touch oozes the kind of class that you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. It’s just the kind of system that’s perfect if you want MacBook Pro-level performance but you prefer using Windows over MacOS.

Normally priced at $2,300, the Dell XPS 15 Touch is reduced by $732 right now at Dell, bringing it down to $1,568. A considerable discount on a highly respected laptop, if you’re looking for a long-term investment, you need to snap this one up. It won’t stay at this price for long.

Editors' Recommendations