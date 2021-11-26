Adding to its already growing list of steep discounts, a Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal from the brand just dropped that tops even some of the best! The list of this year’s best Black Friday deals is no slouch either, there are a lot of great discounts and offers going on. To see Black Friday laptop deals like this? Well, it’s a real treat! Right now, Dell is offering its 2021 New XPS 17 laptop for $350 off, bringing the price down to $1,750 with free shipping. This is a limited deal and it’s nearly gone, so, if you’re interested, act fast! You can check out that deal below or keep reading for more on Dell’s latest XPS 17 laptop.

Today’s best Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Incredibly slim and lightweight

Features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)

Comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM

Large and beautiful 17-inch FHD non-touch display

The awesome deal drops $350 off of the new Dell XPS 17 laptop, but only for a limited time, and only for a select number of customers. The deal is already more than half claimed, which means it will run out soon, and then it’s gone forever! Until it does, you can get the XPS 17 for $1,750 with free shipping.

Under the hood, the latest XPS 17 is rocking an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 octa-core processor with clock speeds up to 4.6GHz. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe solid-state drive. The 17-inch FHD display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, with super-thin bezels, and has an anti-glare coating. It’s so powerful, in fact, that our senior computing editor Luke Larsen described it as “a mobile workstation in disguise,” in Digital Trends’ XPS 17 review.

He also says that the XPS 17 is in a “class of its own” because it feels so premium and sleek, yet still has an extra-large display. Additional features include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.1, and it’s running the latest release of Windows 11 Home.

Normally $2,100, and up, you can get the XPS 17 right now starting at $1,750 with free shipping. Just note that while it’s possible to customize your computer, by changing out some of the components before checkout, the price won’t be the same!

Should you shop this Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

In addition to the deal above, you may also be interested in a Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal, and a Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal — depending on what laptop size you’d like. Availability is incredibly limited on these deals, and when they’re all claimed, and the stock is all gone, they won’t be back. If you’ve had your eye on the Dell XPS 17, now’s the perfect time to get one. Not to mention, the sooner you order the faster you’ll get the laptop shipped, which means you could have it in your hands well before the holidays! If you wait too long, those shipping times are going to get further and further out, and that’s if the deal is even still available!

Another concern is that a better deal will drop come Cyber Monday, but that’s not likely to be the case. Dell is known for dropping its best deals during Black Friday. But even if there are better deals later, you’ll have plenty of time to return and re-buy or get a price refund for the difference. Most retailers this year are honoring extended holiday return windows!

