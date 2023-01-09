Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now

One of the best laptop deals around right now is, predictably, courtesy of Dell. At the moment, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 for $2,149 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,549. Packed with some great hardware while also looking super sleek and stylish, the laptop is sure to be the highlight of the Dell laptop deals for anyone seeking out a powerful yet portable system. As with most Dell deals, this offer is for a limited time only so if it’s the laptop for you, snap it up now. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

As one of the best laptop brands around, you can be safe in the knowledge you’re onto a good thing with the Dell XPS 17. It has great hardware in the form of the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s more common to see 16GB of memory in laptops so getting double the RAM is great to see for power users and content creators. Alongside that, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well as a 17-inch full HD display. With anti-glare properties, it’s good to go for extended sessions as you can enjoy minimal screen glare.

Cementing its place as one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 17 is also attractively built. The screen has InfinityEdge bezels so you won’t have to worry about ugly bezels around its edges. There’s also an advanced thermal design with unique dual opposite outlet fans so there’s more airflow and improved skin temperatures for you when you use in on your lap. It’s a slim laptop too thanks to Dell squeezing the Dell XPS 17 into a 15-inch form factor so it’s far more portable than your average 17-inch laptop. Utilizing an aluminum chassis, it also looks more elegant while being stronger than the competition.

Normally priced at $2,549, the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,149 for a limited time only at Dell. A sizeable discount of $400, it’s sure to be a hit with anyone keen to invest in a high-end laptop today. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon and you miss out on the sweet price cut.

