 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 17 with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD is $400 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 17 Video Editing

One of the best laptop deals around right now is, predictably, courtesy of Dell. At the moment, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 for $2,149 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,549. Packed with some great hardware while also looking super sleek and stylish, the laptop is sure to be the highlight of the Dell laptop deals for anyone seeking out a powerful yet portable system. As with most Dell deals, this offer is for a limited time only so if it’s the laptop for you, snap it up now. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

As one of the best laptop brands around, you can be safe in the knowledge you’re onto a good thing with the Dell XPS 17. It has great hardware in the form of the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s more common to see 16GB of memory in laptops so getting double the RAM is great to see for power users and content creators. Alongside that, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well as a 17-inch full HD display. With anti-glare properties, it’s good to go for extended sessions as you can enjoy minimal screen glare.

Cementing its place as one of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 17 is also attractively built. The screen has InfinityEdge bezels so you won’t have to worry about ugly bezels around its edges. There’s also an advanced thermal design with unique dual opposite outlet fans so there’s more airflow and improved skin temperatures for you when you use in on your lap. It’s a slim laptop too thanks to Dell squeezing the Dell XPS 17 into a 15-inch form factor so it’s far more portable than your average 17-inch laptop. Utilizing an aluminum chassis, it also looks more elegant while being stronger than the competition.

Related

Normally priced at $2,549, the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,149 for a limited time only at Dell. A sizeable discount of $400, it’s sure to be a hit with anyone keen to invest in a high-end laptop today. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon and you miss out on the sweet price cut.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alienware’s 38-inch QHD gaming monitor is $450 off right now
A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $400 off — No trade-in needed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150
An Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop sits open.
This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar bundle is $150 off today
The Samsung HW-Q750B ZA soundbar with subwoofer.
Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free
A person using MS Word.
Best cheap Fitbit deals for January 2023
fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19
Mint Mobile Free Trial: Get a week of free cellular service
Mint mobile banner image.
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV home screen.
Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
The CyberGhost logo against a yellow background.
ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.