Dell’s massive XPS 17 laptop is $700 off for Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for what could be the ultimate multimedia laptop, then today’s the day to shop the Cyber Monday deals rolling out across the web. Right now, the Dell Cyber Monday sale has a particularly enticing offer on the stunning Dell XPS 17 4K Touch, cutting this $3,199 laptop down to $2,499 after a fat $700 Cyber Monday discount. This isn’t a cheap laptop by any means, but that is a substantial discount nonetheless, and if you want a top-tier 17-inch 4K work and entertainment laptop that can quite literally do it all, then this is the one to buy. Read on to find out why.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

Dell is one of the best laptop brands as well as one of the most popular, offering a wide variety of PCs for students, professionals, gamers, and just about everybody else. Dell’s laptop stable spans a large range, and its XPS line represents the brand’s premium ultrabooks (the XPS name holds two spots on our roundup of the best laptops of 2022). Dell XPS laptops vary in size from 13 inches to 17 inches, with the XPS 17 being the obvious choice for anybody looking for a larger machine that can practically serve as a replacement for a desktop PC.

The 17-inch laptop market is underserved in an age when most people prefer more compact notebooks for their portability, but the Dell XPS 17 bridges the gap because it doesn’t feel like a big laptop when you’re carrying it around. It’s thin and light yet sturdy thanks to its aluminum frame, and the 17-inch display is framed by super-slim bezels that further reduce bulk. It still looks like a big laptop when you’re using it, though, with the screen on this model being a gorgeous 3840 x 2400 4K touch panel with 500 nits of brightness.

That stunning display is backed up by a fantastic suite of hardware. This configuration gives you a Core i9-12900HK, which is one of the latest Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs, as well as a whopping 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. That’s a lot of muscle for powering through heavy workloads and running multiple programs at once (chronic multitaskers, take note), but the power doesn’t end there. This Dell XPS 17 4K Touch laptop also packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, giving it horsepower for running newer games at high settings.

This thing is a proper multimedia machine built for both productivity and entertainment, and with a 17-inch 4K display, it’s a respectable stand-in for a desktop PC. Its normal $3,199 price tag reflects that, but Dell Cyber Monday deals give you the chance to score it for significantly less after a $700 discount brings it down to $2,499. If you’re after a large laptop that can truly do it all, this is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals up for grabs today.

