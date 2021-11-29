Dell XPS 17 just got a $200 price cut for Cyber Monday 2021

For those looking for a total powerhouse of a laptop, we have just the deal for you: A Dell XPS 17 Cyber Monday Deal. While hunting for the best Cyber Monday deals, we found this high-end laptop with a high-end price that had received a Cyber Monday price reduction that’s well worth your consideration. You can now get this stunning XPS 17 from Dell for just $1,900. It’s been knocked down from $2,100, which means you get a savings of $200. With free shipping included, that’s a pretty decent deal. But you have to act fast, these Dell Cyber Monday deals have been selling out quickly. So if you want one for yourself, hit that Buy Now button.

Are you a content creator? Then the XPS 17 is the laptop for you. You’ll need a powerhouse to do things like video editing, and the Dell XPS 17 can handle it because it has the hardware to back it up. This particular XPS 17 comes with a robust eight-core 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, a spacious 512GB of solid-state drive storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 17-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits of brightness.

You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 4 ports to support blazing-fast data transfers to move even the largest of your files. And if you’re working long hours in front of this screen, you can rest assured that the comfort of your eyes will be taken care of with the XPS 17’s Eyesafe display, which reduces harmful blue light.

You can also log into your laptop safely, securely, and easily by using the built-in Windows Hello-supported webcam to log in with your face, or the built-in fingerprint reader. Keep your work safe and make accessing your laptop a bit easier for yourself.

This laptop deal is perfect for someone who needs a little extra incentive to get that high-performance laptop they always wanted. The incentive? A $200 discount when you buy it now for just $1,900. And you can use those savings for fun gadgets or accessories.

When does this Dell XPS 17 Cyber Monday deal end?

Cyber Monday technically ends on the following Tuesday. So it’s likely that this deal will end then as well. Which is one of two reasons you should act fast and get this laptop deal now if you want it. The other reason? Retailers have been struggling with low inventory issues and there’s a chance this deal could sell out even before Tuesday. In fact, it’s been reported by Adobe Analytics that out-of-stock alerts on websites have soared to 124% — and that number is increasing. All of this means that if you want this laptop deal, you should go ahead and buy it now instead of waiting for a better deal to come along. One, it’s unlikely that you’ll see a deeper discount on this laptop at this point. And two, it could sell out while you’re waiting. But if you’re still concerned that a better deal may come around, you could just buy it now, and then if you see a better price, just cancel your initial purchase before it ships. The point is, if this laptop is what you want, don’t wait. Go for it.

