If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop

For those who prefer a laptop with a large display, look no further than the Dell XPS 17, which sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 17-inch laptops. With Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and an InfinityEdge design that virtually eliminates the bezels surrounding the screen, you’ll have a clear view of the projects that you’re working on, as well as the streaming content that you watch whenever you’re taking a break.

The Dell XPS 17 isn’t just about its display though, as it packs top-of-the-line performance to be able to keep up with any demanding tasks in your daily workload. The laptop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that makes it capable of handling activities such as editing huge video or photo files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell XPS 17 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which our laptop buying guide recommends over a traditional hard drive for speed and reliability.

Shoppers on the hunt for a new laptop shouldn’t ignore one of the best Black Friday deals that are available right now — Dell’s $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which lowers its price to $2,049 from its sticker price of $2,549. We’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow, so there’s no time to waste if you want to get the Dell XPS 17 for this discounted price. Finalize your purchase of the laptop as soon as possible.

