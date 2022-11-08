 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop

For those who prefer a laptop with a large display, look no further than the Dell XPS 17, which sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 17-inch laptops. With Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and an InfinityEdge design that virtually eliminates the bezels surrounding the screen, you’ll have a clear view of the projects that you’re working on, as well as the streaming content that you watch whenever you’re taking a break.

The Dell XPS 17 isn’t just about its display though, as it packs top-of-the-line performance to be able to keep up with any demanding tasks in your daily workload. The laptop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that makes it capable of handling activities such as editing huge video or photo files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Dell XPS 17 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which our laptop buying guide recommends over a traditional hard drive for speed and reliability.

Shoppers on the hunt for a new laptop shouldn’t ignore one of the best Black Friday deals that are available right now — Dell’s $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which lowers its price to $2,049 from its sticker price of $2,549. We’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow, so there’s no time to waste if you want to get the Dell XPS 17 for this discounted price. Finalize your purchase of the laptop as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Limited stock: Get this 15-inch Dell laptop for $250 while you can
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01
Avoid this Black Friday gaming laptop deal and buy this instead
best budget laptops dell g 15
You won’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
The Gateway 14-inch Notebook in a range of colors against a white background.
How to install Windows 11 or Windows 10 on the Steam Deck
A USB-C hub hanging out of the Steam Deck.
Will my computer automatically update for daylight saving time?
Edit Widgets screen on a MacBook on a desk.
How to choose an Ethernet cable
A hand holding a bunch of Ethernet cable on white background.
The most common Microsoft Teams problems, and how to fix them
A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.
Why DisplayPort 2.1 could become a big deal for PC gaming in 2023
Cable management on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off today
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 may be up to 45% slower than the RTX 4090, but it’s still pricey
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
For the first time ever, I’m ready to switch to an AMD graphics card
AMD RX 7900 XTX standing up on a red background.
MasterClass Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
masterclass free trial brand image