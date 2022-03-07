Dell XPS 17 laptop with Windows 11 is $250 off today

If you are looking at laptop deals to replace an aging machine but you don’t know where to begin, it’s highly recommended that you start with Dell laptop deals. For a combination of powerful performance and beautiful design, you should take a look at Dell XPS deals, as those are what the brand is known for. You’re in luck because the Dell XPS 17 is currently available from Dell with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $1,850 from its original price of $2,100.

The Dell XPS 17 is in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. The 17-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution is perfect for creating videos, as there’s plenty of space for the editing interface, but it’s also great for catching up on your favorite streaming series whenever you’re taking a break. Its overall size is similar to laptops with a 15-inch display because of the tiny bezels, so it’s not hard to carry with you if you’re always on the go.

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 17 doesn’t hold back with components that include the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. According to our laptop buying guide, 16GB of RAM is necessary if you’ll be using intensive applications or if you’ll be engaging in content creation. The Dell XPS 17 also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, and an advanced thermal design that includes a vapor chamber that stretches across the laptop’s entire width. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed, so you can already start browsing the internet, installing apps, and working on your projects right out of the box.

For a powerful and beautiful laptop that’s a worthy investment for your hard-earned money, you should heavily consider the Dell XPS 17. The machine is currently on sale from Dell at $250 off, which lowers its price to $1,850 from its original price of $2,100. It’s unclear how long the offer will be available, so if you want it, you have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can get the Dell XPS 17 delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

