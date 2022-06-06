 Skip to main content
Dell’s beastly XPS 17 laptop just got a massive $890 price cut

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to save $890 off a truly high-end laptop. Right now, at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop for $1,960, saving you $890 off the usual price of $2,850. A truly fantastic deal, if you’ve been waiting to see high-end Dell laptop deals, this is the one you need to go for. Read on while we tell you why it’s worth your time and money but bear in mind that the sale will end very soon.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be instantly confident that the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop is worth your money. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of storage space. Expertly designed to be a great bet for anyone keen to work more productively on the move, it also works out as one of the best gaming laptop deals around. That’s thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. Combined with its other specs, that means the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop is highly capable when playing the latest games as well as being a great work machine.

In addition to all that, the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop has a 17-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400. 500 nits of brightness, meaning you can use it outdoors without a problem while InfinityEdge technology means it has no bezels to speak of. Plus, as the name suggests, it works as a touchscreen if you need to be more tactile with what you’re doing. Such great design means that the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop squeezes into a 15-inch size form factor so there’s less to carry around without missing out on that large display. Essentially, the Dell XPS 17 is perfect for all purposes, whether you’re looking to work efficiently, game, or simply enjoy a great display when streaming content.

Packed full of great features and hardware, the Dell XPS 17 touch laptop is normally priced at $2,850 but it’s down to $1,960 for a limited time only at Dell. Saving you $890, you still get a productivity powerhouse and gaming machine with some fantastic visuals. Buy it now before the deal ends.

