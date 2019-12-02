Cyber Monday arrived with better discounts than what you likely saw on Black Friday. So, if you’ve been waiting until today to find a great laptop deal, then the time is now to start shopping. Dell, Lenovo, and HP are all offering pretty substantial sales on all the top laptops. Big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are also dropping MacBook deals and Chromebook deals as the buying holiday keeps ramping up.

If a Dell laptop is what you’re after, however, look no further than this XPS and Alienware sale going on right now. With enormous savings to be had, now is a great time to pick up a new portable for work, play, gaming, or more.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop — $300 off

Starting on the more affordable end of this gaming sale is the Dell G5 laptop. Though we haven’t actually reviewed this model, we have taken a look at the Dell G3 and gave it a decent score. These budget gaming laptops were designed with gamers in mind, cutting costs in all of the right places to offer good quality for less. It’s thin, light, and comes with overall solid performance. Under the hood, it comes packed with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. In addition to that, the Nvidia GeForce GTX Ti video card allows for improved loading performance for the more graphic-intensive games out there.

Normally priced at $1,150, the Dell G5 is currently on sale for just $850. With that $300 Cyber Monday price cut, it’s one of the more affordable gaming laptops you’ll find that won’t leave you feeling like you went to cheap.

Dell XPS 13 — $200 off

While this is not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. With its repositioned webcam, sleek design, gorgeous 4K infinity display, and fast processing power, it packs all of the right features in all of the right places. We actually gave it a perfect score in our review, which is a very rare honor for our computing team to bestow upon a laptop.

Normally priced at $1,200, this configuration of the XPS 13 is on sale for $1,000. With a $200 price cut, this is one of the better discounts Dell has to offer with its Cyber Monday sale.

Dell XPS 15 — $120 off

While the Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops, so is the XPS 15. Sporting a powerful Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, the XPS 15 is a true beast of a laptop. The OLED display is also quite beautiful, and we especially loved its color accuracy. It is now on sale for $1,829 instead of $1,949 at Dell — which may very well be worth it as our computing team gave the laptop a rare five-star perfect review.

New Dell XPS 15

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop — $350 off

If you’re looking to nab one of Dell’s more premium gaming laptops at a discount today, you should definitely consider the Alienware line. We actually reviewed the Alienware m15 and found that it had a great keyboard, a fast, fluid screen, and an overall fantastic gaming performance. Built with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it doesn’t cut any corners as a functional laptop. The addition of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card is really what gives it that gaming-level of performance, though.

Normally priced at $1,750 from Dell’s website, this portable gaming machine is down to $1,40 right now. It’s an expensive purchase, but what you get for that price will likely make it worth it.

