Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell XPS PC with an RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM is $580 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS desktop on a white background.

PC deals don’t get much better than this awesome Dell XPS Desktop offer going on at the moment. Available direct from Dell, you can buy a Dell XPS Desktop for $2,080, saving you $581 off the usual price of $2,661. Offering plenty of power that is suitable for both working hard and even gaming, this is a truly high-end desktop that’s sure to last you many years to come. Here’s why the Dell XPS Desktop is a must-have for many people. Remember — stock is sure to be limited on this deal so be ready to hit that buy button fast.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS desktop

The Dell XPS range often features among our look at the best desktop computers, and for plenty of great reasons. Well-designed and with great hardware inside the tower unit, the whole range is worth checking out with this Dell XPS Desktop.

That’s thanks to it offering a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. We’re usually pretty happy to see any system offering 16GB of memory so twice as much (and speedy memory, too) is a fantastic thing to witness. In addition that, you get 1TB of SSD storage, too, so you’re almost never going to run out of room for all your files, whether you’re simply typing up documents, editing photos, video editing, or even playing games. Because, yes, the Dell XPS Desktop can handle games without a problem. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM easily ensuring it rivals some of the best gaming desktops around. There are only a few options better than the RTX 3080, especially in this price range.

Sure, it might lack the aesthetics of a gaming setup, but the Dell XPS Desktop packs a punch where it counts. Besides that, it has a well-designed chassis so you can easily upgrade it as needed (not that you’ll need to for a while), plus it has a powerful thermal design, so your system is never going to overheat, no matter how long you use it for. It’s remarkably quiet for such a powerful system, too.

Ordinarily priced at $2,661, the Dell XPS Desktop is down to $2,080 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly cheap, it is great value for the powerful specs you get in return. Snap it up now while stocks last as it’s likely to revert to its higher regular price again soon.

