Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today

It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.

Dell XPS Desktop — $650, was $750

Dell XPS deals are by and large some of the best around. A Dell desktop is perhaps one of the most reliable your money can buy, and the Dell XPS Desktop computer is a powerhouse. It features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of DDR5 memory, meaning that it will get the job done quickly and run all of your most essential apps smoothly, all at the same time. With a 256GB solid-state drive, you have plenty of room to store all of your projects and media, and with so many ports, including eight USB ports, an SD card slot, and an optical drive, you are ready to connect with any and all external devices, including hard drives, cameras, and so much more. This Dell XPS Desktop comes with Windows 11, so you can rely on its stability. Best of all, the Dell XPS Desktop was designed for thermal efficiency, and thanks to its improved airflow, it’s quieter than nearly any desktop you’ve seen before.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $700, was $950

If you don’t have the office space for a desktop or you prefer to work on the go, the Dell XPS 13 might be a better fit for you than the desktop. It features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, so just like the desktop, the XPS 13 is powerful enough to keep all of your applications running simultaneously. The 256GB of solid-state drive storage means than you have room to bring all of your projects and media around with you on the go, and thanks to Dell’s Infinity Edge display, you’ll get everything you love about a 13.3-inch display in an 11-inch form factor. This machine boasts more vibrant colors than ever before, and the picture is truly gorgeous from just about any angle. It’s voice-activated and comes with cutting-edge connectivity thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports. You can use it with a Dell docking station to both charge your laptop faster, but also to support up to three 4K displays. The Dell XPS 13 is Energy Star certified, and best of all it’s recycle-friendly when it reaches the end of its life. This laptop is a steal during this sale, and if you need a new machine, don’t pass this deal up.

