Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 all have massive discounts today

A lot of great laptop deals are available to pounce on right now, including the full range of sizes of the Dell XPS laptop lineup, which are seeing great discounts at Dell today. The XPS laptop lineup is known for packing amazing internal specs into go-anywhere ergonomics, and these discounts even include touchscreen versions of the XPS laptop models, making them some of the best Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals you’ll come across. Read onward for more details, and to claim a great deal on a Dell XPS laptop today.

Dell XPS 13 Touch — $1,500, was $1,920

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a great laptop if you need the power of a computer but prefer the hybrid functionality of a tablet, as it features a responsive, immersive 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen. This display reaches 400 nits of brightness, making it a must-have laptop if you work under the bright lights of classrooms, coffee shops, or anywhere you don’t have control of the lighting around you. Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 has a great webcam, making it a great option for remote workers as well. A fingerprint reader is included for ultimate sign-in security, and the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop even responds to voice commands from up to 14 feet away. A ton of ports make it great for users who want to expand their workspace with additional monitors, and for content creators and other creatives who need to hook up external hard drives.

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,800, was $2,300

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or somebody who likes to do their computing on the go, we feel the Dell XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. This is especially true with the touchscreen model, which is a great device if you like to get your hands dirty with creative work. Dell has managed to pack the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop with an eight-core processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of its own RAM. This makes it the ultimate laptop for video and photo editors, and most content creators. And if you’re just looking for a superior laptop for work, it promises all-day battery life, making it a nice partner in your daily work routine.

Dell XPS 17 Touch — $2,000, was $2,850

The largest of the Dell XPS laptops is the Dell XPS 17, and this touchscreen model sports an impressive 17-inch, 500-nit touchscreen display. This is particularly impressive when doing creative work, and when taking in some of your favorite content. Movies present larger and work becomes more convenient with the screen real estate of a 17-inch display, and with a larger frame, the Dell XPS is able to produce longer battery life and house beefier internals. As spec’d for this deal, those internals include an eight-core Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It’s an impressive device that will suit anyone who likes a little bit more screen real estate to work with, and with a 60Hz refresh rate, it makes as much sense for gamers as it does for creatives and busy professionals.

